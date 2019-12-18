Just yesterday we reported that newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who entered Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ superhit film Dhadak (2018), has been signed on to star in a Telugu film and that too opposite Arjun Reddy (2017) star Vijay Deverakonda. Successful South Indian filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is reportedly onboard to call the shots for the yet to be titled project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 25, 2019 at 11:56pm PST

The latest we hear that Janhvi Kapoor, who is just one film old, is being paid a hefty paycheque for her Telugu debut. Yes, according to reports, she will be taking home ₹ 3.5 crores to star in the film. Karan Johar, who launched her in filmdom with Dhadak, is the one who recommended her name to the makers of the Telugu film. Not only that, KJo will also be the presenter of the movie in Hindi markets.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects, she is presently looking forward to the premiere of Ghost Stories, which is an anthology supernatural film for streaming media giant Netflix. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap have helmed four different segments of the movie. Ghost Stories is slated for a grand premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:10am PDT

On the film front, the newcomer will next be seen in the much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biographical drama scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 13th March, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will soon be followed by Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Roohi-Afza and then Dostana 2, a sequel to Dharma Productions superhit comedy drama Dostana (2008). We hear that the talented actress is also in talks for several new projects which she might announce soon.