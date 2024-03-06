Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in his next

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR, who also starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

(Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has booked her second Telugu project in RRR star Ram Charan’s 16th film, the makers on Wednesday said.

The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on the occasion of Jahnvi’s 27th birthday.

“Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor,” the banner said in the post.

The Koratala Siva directorial will release in October.

Her upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.