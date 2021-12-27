Website Logo
  Monday, December 27, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,997
Total Cases 34,793,333
Today's Fatalities 315
Today's Cases 6,531
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor hails Harshvarrdhan Kapoor for his knowledge about cinema.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor followed up his debut film Mirzya with the now cult vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018).

While he earned critical acclaim for his role in Vikram Motwane’s much-loved project, AK vs AK (2020), his film Spotlight by Vasan Bala, a part of the anthology Ray (2021), earned a Filmfare OTT Awards nomination for the Best Film. The versatile and progressive star has never shied away from taking an unconventional route.

While there is no mystery about Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s unique and offbeat taste in films, his cousin Janhvi Kapoor recently spoke about the same during a recent interaction. The young star said, “Harsh bhaiya (Harshvardhan Kapoor) is the biggest movie buff. I think he is the most knowledgeable about cinema – world cinema, Hindi cinema.”

Janhvi Kapoor cheekily also asked Anil Kapoor, “I think a lot of chachu’s (Anil Kapoor) successful decision off late have been attributed to Harsh bhaiya, right?” To which Anil Kapoor happily agreed and said, “I have gained a lot from Harsh and his new-age vision and taste.”

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has been the force behind many out-of-the-box storylines, displaying his understanding of cinema. The new-age star has been a part of films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Ray, and AK vs AK. His last offering, Spotlight from Ray, earned massive acclaim from inside and outside the industry.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

