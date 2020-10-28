Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in consideration for Arunima Sinha biopic?

By: Mohnish Singh







Talks about a biopic on Arunima Sinha, the first woman amputee to have ever ascended the Mount Everest, have been around for several years now. However, there has been absolutely no development on the casting and production front.

Rumours were rife that Alia Bhatt was set to play the lead role in the biopic. But as things stand today, the actress is not doing the film and now the makers are considering Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor for the lead role.

"We have to understand that Arunima was just 23 when she scaled the Everest. She was a national volleyball player who lost her leg in an accident and went on to climb the tallest mountain in Antarctica. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being considered for the film bankrolled by Karan Johar," a source close to the development tells an Indian publication.







We also hear that Sinha will herself decide who plays her onscreen in her biopic. She will reportedly use the money she gets from the project to set up a sports academy for differently-abled students. The biopic will be based on the book Born Again on the Mountain: A Story of Losing Everything and Finding it Back.

Arunima Sinha, a former national-level volleyball player, lost one of her legs after a group of dacoits pushed her out of a running train in 2011. She did not let any adverse situation bog down her spirit and soon started preparing to climb Mount Everest. She climbed the Island Peak of Mount Everest in the year 2012 and became the first female amputee in the world to have achieved the great feat.

Her biopic will be produced by Dharma Productions in association with DAR Motion Pictures.







