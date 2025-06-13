Air India crash: Spiritual guides Jamie and Fiongal among victims

Jamie Meek and his husband Fiongal Greenlaw‑Meek, both based in London, are believed to be among the victims of the Air India Express flight that crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.
The couple, well known within the UK’s spiritual and LGBTQ+ communities, had been travelling in India and had built a strong following through their work at The Wellness Foundry – a platform offering tarot readings, energy healing, and spiritual development. Their gentle presence and guidance had earned them deep respect from followers across the country.
In a poignant final Instagram post, Jamie shared a reel showing the pair seated inside Ahmedabad airport, smiling as they waited to board. The caption read: “And just like that, it’s time to say goodbye. India, thank you for blowing our minds open and our hearts wide.” The clip has since received an outpouring of grief, with messages from clients and friends describing the couple as “kind-hearted”, “wise”, and “beautiful souls”.
Fiongal, who began his career in design before becoming a spiritual mentor, also posted a photo reflecting on the intensity and beauty of their time in India. Earlier posts from their trip include memories from Delhi and Ahmedabad, including a stay at a heritage hotel.
Although UK authorities have not yet officially released the names of the British nationals on board, widespread media coverage has connected the couple’s social media posts with the flight.
Tributes continue to pour in, with many remembering Jamie and Fiongal for the healing they brought into people’s lives, and for their authentic and compassionate spirits. Their reported loss is being deeply felt within the spiritual community and beyond.