Anderson, 42, enters IPL auction for first time: ‘I have more to give’

His last T20 appearance was in 2014, while his last T20 for England was in 2009, a year after the IPL’s inception.

Anderson’s international Test career ended earlier this year, with his final match at Lord’s, where he initially debuted 21 years prior. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

JAMES Anderson, England’s retired fast-bowler, has announced his decision to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at the age of 42.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Anderson explained his motivation, stating, “I feel I have more to give as a player.” This marks Anderson’s first attempt to participate in the IPL, despite not having played franchise cricket before.

Post-retirement, Anderson joined England’s backroom staff as a fast-bowling mentor but has not officially retired from first-class cricket.

He chose not to play for Lancashire following his Test farewell.

Reflecting on his career and future, Anderson shared, “There is still something in me that thinks I can still play…I’ve never experienced the IPL.” He also acknowledged, however, that “the door has been shut” on any Test return.

The IPL auction will take place in Saudi Arabia on November 24-25, with Anderson listed at a base price of 1.25 crore rupees (£115,000).

He is one of 52 English players among the 1,574 entrants, which include notable absences such as Test captain Ben Stokes.

Anderson’s participation in the auction is still uncertain, as the list of players is subject to franchise discussions and adjustments.