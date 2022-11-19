Jameela Jamil: ‘Meghan Markle privately reaches out to women in their most lonely and desperate moments’

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor and iWeigh founder Jameela Jamil praised Meghan Markle as she appeared on her popular podcast Archetypes. The She-Hulk star admitted that the Duchess of Sussex has been by her side during the rough media scrutiny. We all know Jamil’s encounters with the media have not been as pleasant as she would have wanted, but it looks like Markle extended her helping hand to the actress in the crisis.

“I also just want to thank you in a way I probably didn’t get to at the time but during some of my hardest moments (when I was) being the most maligned and harmed by the media, and also sometimes by the public,” Jamil said.

“You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me and people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time,” the actress and activist added.

She admitted that Markle has reached out to her privately on different occasions over the years to show her support, something that never catches the attention of the media.

Sharing how the Duchess of Sussex helped her overcome extremely stressful and lonely times, The Good Place star said, “Privately you reach out to us, you don’t do it publicly, you don’t come to get any glory but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments and we need more of that in the world and so I just appreciate you and thank you for that [because] those were some hairy moments and I needed that guidance so thanks, thanks mate.”

Meghan replied, “Ow, yes, absolutely.”

