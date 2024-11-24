Jaiswal and Kohli hit centuries as India dominate Australia

India declared their second innings at 487-6 during the final session on day three, setting Australia a target of 534 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates with Virat Kohli after reaching 150 runs during day three of the first Test between Australia and India at Perth on November 24. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

YASHASVI Jaiswal scored an impressive 161, and Virat Kohli marked his return to form with a century as India took firm control of the first Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Australia faced 30 minutes to bat before stumps but struggled under pressure. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Nathan McSweeney for a duck, and Pat Cummins edged Mohammed Siraj to Virat Kohli at slip for two. When Bumrah trapped Marnus Labuschagne lbw for three, stumps were called with Australia at 12-3, and Usman Khawaja unbeaten on three.

The day was dominated by Jaiswal, who struck 15 fours and three sixes during his 297-ball innings. The 22-year-old opener, who grew up in Mumbai’s slums, looked poised for a double century but was caught by Steve Smith off Mitchell Marsh. He walked off to a standing ovation.

Kohli added to the momentum with a crucial 100, ending a lean spell that had raised questions about his place in the team. It was his 30th Test century and first since July last year. Kohli now has seven centuries in Australia and averages over 54 there.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored 77, sharing a record 201-run opening partnership with Jaiswal, the highest for India in Australia. The pair surpassed the previous record set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986. Rahul’s innings ended when he edged Mitchell Starc to Alex Carey.

India started the day at 172-0 after dismissing Australia for 104 in their first innings, replying to India’s 150. Jaiswal, resuming on 90, reached his century with a six off Josh Hazlewood, his first ton in Australia and fourth overall.

Australia made inroads when Rahul was caught behind, and Devdutt Padikkal was removed soon after lunch. Jaiswal’s dismissal led to a brief collapse with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel falling cheaply. Kohli and Washington Sundar stabilized the innings, adding 89 runs before Nathan Lyon bowled Sundar.

Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Kohli to frustrate the tired Australian attack further before India declared.

(With inputs from AFP)