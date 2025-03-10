Jaishankar wraps up UK trip, talks focus on trade, security, and diaspora

INDIA's external affairs minister S Jaishankar has concluded his visit to the United Kingdom, reaffirming strong bilateral ties and adding fresh momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.
Jaishankar wrapped up his visit with a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hosted by foreign secretary David Lammy. He also attended a Tottenham versus Bournemouth football match at the stadium, which is in Lammy’s north London constituency.
“A good match in great company,” Jaishankar posted on social media on Sunday, marking the final day of his nearly week-long visit to the UK and Ireland.
The MEA statement highlighted Jaishankar’s engagements during the visit, including “comprehensive” discussions with Lammy at Chevening House and meetings with prime minister Keir Starmer, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and home secretary Yvette Cooper.
Highlights of my visit to the United Kingdom 🎥:
🇮🇳 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tzbk1VXWQJ
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 10, 2025
During the trip, Jaishankar inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Belfast and Manchester and engaged with key stakeholders from government, business, academia, and the Indian diaspora.
“The visit reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom, injecting fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.
“It reinforced both nations' commitment to strengthening political, economic, and people-to-people collaboration in an evolving global landscape,” the statement added.
Jaishankar’s meeting with Starmer at 10 Downing Street last week covered various aspects of bilateral relations, with both leaders acknowledging the “positive momentum” following the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.
“They also recognised the strengthening of technology cooperation, deepening of people-to-people ties, and discussed key global issues, including the Ukraine conflict,” the MEA said.
In talks with Lammy, Jaishankar discussed the full range of India-UK relations, covering strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.
“They reviewed progress on the new Roadmap 2.0 being discussed by the two sides that will impart fresh energy and new momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh, and the Commonwealth,” the MEA stated.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to boosting trade and investment, stressing the importance of reducing barriers and improving market access.
On the opening of two new consulates, the MEA said the move fulfilled a long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora and marked a significant step in enhancing India’s diplomatic presence in the UK.
The consulates are expected to strengthen trade, business, technology, and educational ties between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI)