  Sunday, October 24, 2021
News

Female teacher gets jail term for having sex with pupil

iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

A female teacher who had sex with a 14-year-old pupil after becoming ‘obsessed’ with him has been jailed for five years and four months, reported The Daily Mail. 

Fatinham Hossain, 25, of Horsham, West Sussex, had also used fake social media accounts to bully his friends into silence before pretending to be a 14-year-old girl to smear his relative as a paedophile, the report added.

She was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Friday (22) after admitting to sexual activity with a boy.

Hossain will be a registered sex offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years after she is released from prison, the report further said.

Following her initial arrest in June 2020, Hossain up several fake social media accounts to harass the victim’s family members and to try and bribe the boy into dropping the charges, the court heard.

Besides, she also posed as a 14-year-old girl and contacted a male relative of the boy to frame him as a paedophile and have him sacked and arrested.

According to the report, the boy said he had wanted to end the sexual relationship when she faked pregnancy. 

The court also issued an indefinite restraining order, prohibiting her from any contact with the initial victim and several others and barring her from entering specific areas of Horsham, The Daily Mail report said.

Judge Jeremy Gold told Hossain that she had embarked on a quite remarkable campaign of harassment which was ‘relentless, wide-ranging and malicious following the persistent nature of penetrative (sexual) activity over time’.

The prosecution came after an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

“Hossain was first arrested in June 2020 following a report that she had groomed and had sex with a 14-year-old boy from a school in Horsham where she was working as a study supervisor/cover teacher,” detective constable Leigh Rankin was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“A sexual relationship continued for several months during which she continued to manipulate the boy’s emotions, including claiming that she was pregnant after he had tried to end the relationship.”

According to Rankin, Hossain continued to attempt to make false reports to police until March 2021, when evidence was received to show that all the allegations against the family were falsified by her.

