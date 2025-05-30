Jaguar Land Rover sets sights on sales and network boost

JAGUAR LAND ROVER aims to double its business in India over the next three or four years amid plans to bolster its product portfolio and sales network, atop company executive said.

With the Indian luxury car market expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India is bullish on growth prospects in that market.

JLR India managing director Rajan Amba said demand and appreciation for bespoke or differentiated car models remain high in India.

“Clearly, there’s a vacuum or a demand that we are kind of meeting and fulfilling and we have not even hit our peak running speed,” Amba said in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The automaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has a natural demand potential for excess of 8,000 units per year having already crossed the 6,000 annual sales mark in FY25, he said.

“And therefore, we expect that in the next 3-4 years, we should be able to double our business in the country both in terms of volumes and revenue,” Amba added.

Jaguar Land Rover India reported its best-ever performance in a fiscal with retail sales of 6,183 units in FY25, a growth of 40 per cent over FY24. Similarly, dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 6,266 units last fiscal.

Amba said the company would expand its product range as well as sales network to grow its business in the country.

“We plan to double our sales network to around 50 outlets by 2030,” he said. New dealerships are planned for Rajkot, Goa and Nagpur in western India.

The JLR sales network is currently spread across 21 cities in India, through 25 authorised outlets. JLR India currently sells Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport in the country.

Earlier this year, Range Rover announced manufacture in India of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

JLR’s FY25 revenue remained flat at £29 billion. Its fourthquarter revenue stood at £7.7bn, a dip of 1.7 per cent year on year.

The company said in April 2025, it implemented a series of short-term actions to address the immediate impact of trade tariffs introduced by the US administration on the global automotive sector. JLR has lined up an investment spend of £18bn over a five-year period and the automaker aims to develop growth strategies for its four brands: Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender.