Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jaguar Land Rover sets sights on sales and network boost

JLR India managing director Rajan Amba said demand and appreciation for bespoke or differentiated car models remain high in India.

Jaguar Land Rover sets sights on sales and network boost

The JLR sales network is currently spread across 21 cities in India, through 25 authorised outlets

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

JAGUAR LAND ROVER aims to double its business in India over the next three or four years amid plans to bolster its product portfolio and sales network, atop company executive said.

With the Indian luxury car market expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India is bullish on growth prospects in that market.

JLR India managing director Rajan Amba said demand and appreciation for bespoke or differentiated car models remain high in India.

“Clearly, there’s a vacuum or a demand that we are kind of meeting and fulfilling and we have not even hit our peak running speed,” Amba said in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The automaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has a natural demand potential for excess of 8,000 units per year having already crossed the 6,000 annual sales mark in FY25, he said.

“And therefore, we expect that in the next 3-4 years, we should be able to double our business in the country both in terms of volumes and revenue,” Amba added.

Jaguar Land Rover India reported its best-ever performance in a fiscal with retail sales of 6,183 units in FY25, a growth of 40 per cent over FY24. Similarly, dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 6,266 units last fiscal.

Amba said the company would expand its product range as well as sales network to grow its business in the country.

“We plan to double our sales network to around 50 outlets by 2030,” he said. New dealerships are planned for Rajkot, Goa and Nagpur in western India.

The JLR sales network is currently spread across 21 cities in India, through 25 authorised outlets. JLR India currently sells Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport in the country.

Earlier this year, Range Rover announced manufacture in India of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models.

JLR’s FY25 revenue remained flat at £29 billion. Its fourthquarter revenue stood at £7.7bn, a dip of 1.7 per cent year on year.

The company said in April 2025, it implemented a series of short-term actions to address the immediate impact of trade tariffs introduced by the US administration on the global automotive sector. JLR has lined up an investment spend of £18bn over a five-year period and the automaker aims to develop growth strategies for its four brands: Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender.

bespoke car modelsluxury car marketrajan ambsales networkjaguar land rover

Related News

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Editorial

Border troop reduction near, Pakistani general says amid India tensions

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning': 5 clues the franchise isn't over yet

Kevin Costner Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Unscripted Scene in 'Horizon'
Entertainment

Kevin Costner faces lawsuit over unscripted rape scene in ‘Horizon'

Nancy Astor’s Cartier Tiara Could Fetch Over £250K at Auction
Fashion

Historic Cartier tiara owned by Nancy Astor expected to fetch over £250,000 at auction

More For You

Duckhams secures Issa backing to drive global growth

Zuber Issa

Duckhams secures Issa backing to drive global growth

ASIAN billionaire Zuber Issa has made a strategic investment in Duckhams, the British oil and lubricants brand founded 126 years ago.

The investment values the Bolton-based company at around £50 million, reports said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2

The controversy centres on the city’s reported defence level of 99.9783%

Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 faces surge in negative reviews over narrative controversy and mistranslation

Helldivers 2 has experienced a dramatic surge in negative Steam reviews, with over 2,600 posted on 29 May alone, representing a 40-fold increase compared to just two days earlier. The sharp rise in complaints comes amid accusations from players, particularly in China, that the game developer Arrowhead Game Studios is manipulating the in-game Galactic War narrative and misleading players through mistranslation in the Chinese version of the game.

Prior to the review spike, Helldivers 2 had maintained relatively stable feedback, with just 62 negative reviews logged on 27 May. However, tensions escalated as players began to question the integrity of the ongoing in-game conflict, specifically the defence of a strategic city called Equality-On-Sea. This city has been dubbed "Super China" by the community due to its resemblance to Shanghai (which translates as "upon the sea").

Keep ReadingShow less
Asda shows signs of recovery after price cuts
Mohsin Issa. (Photo: Asda)

Asda shows signs of recovery after price cuts

ASDA has reported a slowdown in its sales decline as the supermarket chain's aggressive price-cutting strategy begins to show results.

The UK's third-largest grocer said like-for-like sales fell 3.1 per cent in the four months to the end of April, an improvement from the 4.2 per cent decline recorded in the previous quarter, reported the Financial Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Crystal of Atlan Codes for May 2025 – Redeem Before Expiry

The Discord community frequently shares new codes as soon as they’re available

Epic Games

Crystal of Atlan May 2025 codes: Unlock exclusive in-game rewards before they expire

Crystal of Atlan players have a fresh batch of codes to redeem this May, offering valuable in-game rewards for those who act quickly. The redemption process is simple but requires progressing through the early stages of the game.

To start redeeming codes, players must first download Crystal of Atlan and play through the tutorial until reaching the in-game village. While most cutscenes can be skipped, completing the necessary fights is essential to unlock access to the full menu system.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-India FTA: Scottish whisky and salmon set for major boost

FILE PHOTO: Pernod Ricard's brand names are seen inside its India office in Gurugram, India, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aditya Kalra

UK-India FTA: Scottish whisky and salmon set for major boost

THE recently finalised UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) is set to dramatically reduce prices for British imports in India while opening significant new markets for Scottish exports, industry leaders have confirmed.

Under the FTA announced in May, India will slash duties on UK whisky and gin from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, with further reductions to 40 per cent over the next decade.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc