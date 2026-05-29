Simpsons Restaurant to close after 32 years as Andreas Antona says 'I didn’t want it to end like this'

Highlights

Birmingham’s Michelin-starred Simpsons Restaurant will close after 32 years in business

Owner Andreas Antona said rising economic pressures and health issues led to the decision

Three attempted sales of the restaurant reportedly fell through over the past year

Diners described the Edgbaston venue as a landmark of Birmingham’s food scene

End of an era for one of Birmingham’s best-known restaurants

One of Birmingham’s most celebrated dining destinations, Simpsons Restaurant, is set to close after more than three decades in business.

The Michelin-starred restaurant in Edgbaston confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media and by email, with owner Andreas Antona describing the current climate as the toughest he has experienced in over 50 years working in hospitality.

Antona said he had placed the restaurant on the market more than a year ago following ongoing health issues, but attempts to sell the business had repeatedly collapsed.

“I didn’t want it to end like this,” he said, adding that the state of the economy and the financial strain of keeping the restaurant operating had made closure “the most sensible decision”.

He also criticised the lack of government support for the hospitality sector, saying repeated calls from the industry had “fallen on deaf ears”.

Restaurant became a landmark of Birmingham’s dining scene

Simpsons earned a Michelin star in 1999 and went on to become one of the city’s most recognised fine dining venues.

That same year, Antona was named Chefs’ Chef of the Year by the Craft Guild of Chefs.

Reflecting on the closure, Antona thanked both former and current staff for helping maintain standards during difficult economic conditions.

He said the restaurant had trained many talented chefs and front-of-house staff over the years and described Simpsons as a major part of his life.

Antona also confirmed that sister venue The Cross will continue operating.

Diners share memories after closure announcement

The announcement prompted an emotional reaction from customers, many of whom shared memories of milestone celebrations and long-standing visits to the restaurant.

Laura O’Reilly, from Bromsgrove, described the closure as “absolutely gutted” news and called Simpsons the “Mecca of Birmingham’s food scene”.

She recalled celebrating family occasions at the venue, including her 30th birthday in the private dining room, and praised both the food and service.

Another customer, Mat Holden-Jones, described the closure as “truly a sad day”, remembering the restaurant for its food, wines and hospitality.

The closure adds to growing concerns across the UK hospitality industry, where restaurants continue facing rising operating costs, staffing pressures and reduced consumer spending.