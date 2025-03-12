Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

JLR halts plan to build EVs at Tata’s India plant: Report

Automakers worldwide are adjusting their electrification strategies due to increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers, rising demand for hybrid vehicles, and changing government policies on emissions and EV sales targets.

JLR-Tata-Getty

JLR had initially planned to manufacture more than 70,000 electric vehicles at the facility. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 12, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has put on hold plans to manufacture electric vehicles at Tata Motors’ upcoming £775 million factory in southern India, according to a news report.

The decision was influenced by challenges in balancing price and quality for locally sourced EV components, three of the sources said. They added that slowing demand for electric vehicles was also a factor.

“All the work (on JLR electric vehicles) in India has stopped. Everything has been suspended since about two months ago,” a supplier source told Reuters.

Automakers worldwide are adjusting their electrification strategies due to increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers, rising demand for hybrid vehicles, and changing government policies on emissions and EV sales targets.

JLR’s move is expected to delay Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s plan to launch its premium Avinya models, sources told Reuters.

The Avinya models were to be built on the same platform as JLR’s electric vehicles, with some components jointly sourced.

Tata started construction of the new factory in September. The plant, which will manufacture both electric and non-electric vehicles, is expected to reach full capacity in 5-7 years, producing over 250,000 cars annually.

JLR had initially planned to manufacture more than 70,000 electric vehicles at the facility, while Tata’s EV unit was set to produce 25,000, according to sources.

Tata, in a statement to Reuters, said that production timelines and model selection for the new Tamil Nadu plant will align with the company’s broader market strategy.

Tata is the leading EV manufacturer in India but faces increased competition from JSW MG Motor and Mahindra and Mahindra, which have introduced new models with extended driving ranges.

Tesla is also preparing to launch EVs in India, where annual car sales total 4 million, with electric vehicles making up about 2 per cent of the market.

Economic challenges

JLR had held discussions with local suppliers in Mumbai last November, sharing plans and exploring options for sourcing components locally.

Some suppliers were asked to provide preliminary pricing information, but these discussions have now been halted, sources said.

JLR primarily manufactures its vehicles in Britain, Europe, and China but assembles some models, such as Range Rover SUVs, at Tata’s Pune plant in Maharashtra.

Tata’s EV division had planned to finalise supplier contracts by January but is now making design changes as the financial viability of the plan has been affected by JLR’s decision, two sources said.

In January, Tata pushed back the launch of the Avinya EV to 2026-2027 from an earlier target of this year. It remains unclear if the latest developments will cause further delays.

“As part of our rigorous product development process, we continuously evaluate key factors such as design, supply chain readiness, and unit economics to ensure a competitive and high-quality offering,” Tata said in its statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

avinya modelselectric vehicleselectrification strategiesev componentsjaguar land roverjlrmanufacturing factorysouthern indiatata motorshybrid vehiclesjlr india

Related News

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper
Entertainment

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper

budget friendly spring destinations
Travel

Top 7 budget-friendly spring destinations for 2025

Leicester drug supplier Sarju Khushal jailed for 11 years over £2m operation
UK

Leicester drug supplier Sarju Khushal jailed for 11 years over £2m operation

More For You

starlink-jio-reuters

Under the agreement, Jio will offer Starlink equipment through its retail outlets and support customer service, installation, and activation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio to offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet in India

JIO Platforms, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink’s satellite internet service to customers in India.

The announcement came a day after rival telecom company Bharti Airtel signed a similar agreement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Government to abolish payments regulator to boost growth

Keir Starmer (R) and Rachel Reeves host an investment roundtable discussion with members of the BlackRock executive board at 10 Downing Street on November 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Government to abolish payments regulator to boost growth

PAYMENTS REGULATOR will be abolished and its remit absorbed by another financial regulator, the government said on Tuesday (11), as it aims to cut red tape in favour of growth.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), which oversees systems including MasterCard and bank transfers, tackles problems such as fraud, excessive fees and lack of competition among banks and payment providers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Boohoo

Boohoo’s shares, which have fallen by about 20 per cent this year, dropped 4 per cent on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams after 21 per cent sales drop

BOOHOO has rebranded itself as Debenhams Group after sales from its young fashion brands, including Boohoo, MAN, and PrettyLittleThing, declined by 21 per cent to £947 million.

The move comes amid strong competition from Shein and a shift towards second-hand clothing among younger shoppers, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk and Narendra Modi (right)

Musk’s Starlink partners with Airtel for India expansion

ELON MUSK’S Starlink has signed a deal with India’s No. 2 telecoms company, Airtel, to bring Starlink’s internet services to the world’s most populous country, intensifying rivalry with fellow billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s telecom firm Reliance Jio.

The pact will allow the US satellite internet giant to use Airtel’s retail store network to distribute its devices throughout India, and is conditional upon Starlink obtaining government approval to begin operations in the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump had said the US has been economically and financially 'ripped off' by several countries, including India. (Photo: Getty Images)

India denies pledge to lower tariffs following Trump’s statement

INDIA has said it has not committed to reducing import duties on US goods, following US president Donald Trump’s claim that New Delhi had agreed to "cut their tariffs way down."

Trump, in the early weeks of his second term, has taken a tough stance on global trade, imposing tariffs on several countries, including India, and accusing trading partners of unfair practices.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc