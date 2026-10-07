Jaguar unveils £130,000 electric car after controversial rebrand. Here’s what’s changed

Jaguar’s Type 01 starts at £130,000 in the UK, with deliveries expected from 2027.

The electric grand tourer can cover up to 450 miles under the WLTP testing standard.

The launch comes nearly two years after Jaguar’s controversial rebrand and amid major changes at parent company JLR.

Jaguar has finally put a car behind its controversial rebrand.

The British luxury carmaker has unveiled the all-electric Type 01, its first production model since announcing plans to reinvent Jaguar as an entirely electric luxury brand.

Revealed at an event in New York, the four-door grand tourer starts at £130,000 in the UK, with customer orders expected to open early next year. Production is due to begin in 2027 at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull plant in the West Midlands. Jaguar describes the Type 01 as its most technically advanced and powerful production car yet.

The launch is a significant moment for Jaguar after almost two years of uncertainty surrounding the brand’s dramatic transformation.

What is different about Jaguar’s new Type 01?

The Type 01 has an unusually long bonnet, a low roofline, frameless doors and a camera-based rear-view system instead of a conventional rear window.

It is designed as a luxury electric grand tourer rather than a conventional family EV, with Jaguar targeting wealthy buyers looking for performance and long-distance range.

The car can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 3.2 seconds, while Jaguar says its range can reach 450 miles under the WLTP testing standard.

For US testing, the equivalent EPA range is lower, at up to about 400 miles. That distinction matters because the two testing systems use different procedures.

Jaguar has also positioned the Type 01 as a technological showcase for the next generation of the brand, rather than simply an electric replacement for an existing model.

Its price makes that positioning clear.

At £130,000, the Type 01 sits firmly in the luxury-car market, putting Jaguar into competition for buyers who might also consider high-end electric models from established luxury manufacturers.

Why was Jaguar’s rebrand so controversial?

The car arrives almost two years after Jaguar triggered a social media storm with its new branding campaign.

In November 2024, Jaguar announced a dramatic redesign ahead of its planned transition to an all-electric range. It introduced a new wordmark styled as “JaGUar”, redesigned its famous leaper cat and promoted slogans including “live vivid”, “delete ordinary” and “copy nothing”.

The promotional video became particularly controversial because it featured models in brightly coloured clothing but did not show a Jaguar car.

The campaign attracted criticism online, including from Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, who responded on X by asking: “Do you sell cars?” Jaguar defended the campaign at the time, saying it wanted to be “bold and disruptive”.

The Type 01 is therefore an important test of whether Jaguar's dramatic marketing reset can translate into a product that luxury-car buyers actually want.

The company is also entering an increasingly competitive electric luxury market.

Ferrari and Bentley have launched their own first-generation electric models as traditional luxury manufacturers attempt to respond to changing customer expectations and competition from lower-priced Chinese EV brands.

For Jaguar, the challenge is particularly significant because the company has spent years preparing for a complete transition rather than simply adding an electric model to an existing range.

What does the Type 01 mean for Jaguar Land Rover?

The launch comes during a difficult period for Jaguar Land Rover.

The wider JLR group has been dealing with the consequences of a major cyberattack that disrupted production and operations, while the company also announced plans to cut around 4,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting programme.

Jaguar is now betting that its new identity, premium pricing and electric-only strategy can give the brand a clearer position in the market.

The Type 01 will be built in Britain, with production scheduled for Solihull from 2027. JLR chief executive PB Balaji described the launch as “the beginning of an exciting new era” for the company.

That makes the Type 01 more than just another new electric car.

It is effectively Jaguar’s answer to the question that has hung over the brand since its controversial 2024 rebrand: what exactly is Jaguar becoming?

The £130,000 Type 01 is the first major answer.