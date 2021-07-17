Website Logo
  Saturday, July 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up the shooting of Kannada film Vikrant Rona 

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited Kannada films of the year. Jacqueline Fernandez has a special appearance in the film, and recently, she wrapped up the shooting of the movie. 

The director of Vikrant Rona, Anup Bhandari, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He posted, “ಚಂದನವನಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ವಾಗತ @Asli_Jacqueline! It was a pleasure working with you! Your 1st look & character name will be releasing soon & I’m sure the audience will love it. Let’s meet once again in the dubbing studio. Till then – “Swalpa Jopana” @VikrantRona #JacquelineJoinsVikrantRona.”

 

This movie will mark Jacqueline’s Kannada debut and it will surely be interesting to watch the actress in a Kannada movie. Vikrant Rona also stars features Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok.

In February this year, the first look of the film was displayed at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, to celebrate the 25th year of Sudeep in the industry.

Talking about other projects of Jacqueline, the actress will be seen in films like Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus and Kick 2.

Bhoot Police is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor.

Eastern Eye

