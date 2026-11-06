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Jack Bayles ‘sickened’ by Russell Brand’s actions as producer steps back from TV roles

Jack Bayles steps back after Russell Brand trial allegations

Jack Bayles steps back after Russell Brand trial allegations

Jack Bayles was asked to step back from his role following allegations made during Brand’s sexual assault trial

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Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithNov 06, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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Highlights

  • Jack Bayles has been asked to step back from his role at production company Various Artists Limited (VAL).
  • He was accused of laughing while Russell Brand sexually assaulted a woman in 2009.
  • Bayles has said he does not remember the incident but apologised for failing to recognise the woman's distress.

Television producer Jack Bayles has been asked to step back from his role at an independent production company after allegations emerged during Russell Brand's sexual assault trial.

Bayles, head of comedy at London based Various Artists Limited (VAL), was accused of watching and laughing alongside another member of Brand's team while the comedian sexually assaulted a Channel 4 employee in 2009.

The court heard that the woman had been pressured into giving Brand a massage during a recording session. She said Brand placed his head in her groin area while Bayles and another associate, Gareth Roy, watched and laughed.

Following Brand's conviction, VAL confirmed that Bayles had been asked to step back while the company reviewed the verdict. He will also no longer work on two BBC sitcoms being produced by the company.

In a statement to The Times, Bayles said he did not remember the incident but acknowledged that he had failed to recognise the woman's distress. He apologised and described the working environment around Brand at the time as toxic.

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on November 5. He was acquitted of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

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