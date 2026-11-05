Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal: the records, the trophies and the line about immigrants

Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, announced his retirement from international football on Thursday 5 November in a video, captioned "Portugal estará sempre em mim" ("Portugal will always be in me")

He leaves as the most-capped men's international of all time, with 234 appearances, and its record scorer, with 146 goals

He won Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, and is the only player to score at six men's World Cups

His message thanked fans, including "immigrants" who felt Portugal "a little closer" for 90 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football, ending a career with Portugal that began in August 2003 and set records no other men's player has reached.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football?

Yes. Ronaldo announced on Thursday 5 November, in a video of nearly five minutes, that he was ending his time with the national team, with a caption that read "Portugal estará sempre em mim". It follows Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup in July, where he said he would take his time before making a decision, and "not make any decision hot-headed".

How many caps and goals did Ronaldo score for Portugal?

He made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals. Both are records for men's international football.

Record Total International appearances 234, the most by any men's player International goals 146, the most by any men's player World Cup goals 11 in 27 matches, across six tournaments World Cup qualifying goals 41, a world record, as of last October European Championship goals 14, the most in the tournament's history

Which trophies did Ronaldo win with Portugal?

Three: the European Championship in 2016, and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025. The World Cup was the one title that eluded him.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Image Credit: Getty Images Getty Images

What did Ronaldo say in his retirement message?

The message, in Portuguese, is a personal one. "Today I end my journey on the pitch with the national team," he said, and added: "Thank you for these 23 years." He reflected that when he looks back he does not see only "games, goals, records or trophies".

He sees, he said, "immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt Portugal a little closer". He also acknowledged his failures. "I also failed, I also suffered," he said, and thanked fans for understanding the absences and sacrifices. "If a goal of mine ever made you hug someone," he said, "then it was all worth it." He ended with the line that gave the video its caption: "The number seven shirt stays, and the pride of having worn it will be mine forever." (Translated from Portuguese.)

How did Ronaldo's final World Cup end?

In heartbreak. At 41, Ronaldo became the first man to score at six World Cups, scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. In doing so, he became Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer, passing Eusébio. He scored three times in the tournament and finished with 11 in total.

But Portugal were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the round of 16 on Monday 6 July, when Mikel Merino scored in stoppage time. Ronaldo was visibly emotional at the final whistle. "I've given everything, I've given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience," he said afterwards.

Why does the line about immigrants matter?

Because it recognises something many football fans know. For families who have left one country for another, a national team can make a distant home feel nearer, and Ronaldo, who spent most of his club career abroad, chose to name them. It is a line that may resonate with diaspora communities well beyond Portugal.

Will Ronaldo keep playing for his club?

His retirement applies only to Portugal. As of the last reports, his contract with Saudi club Al Nassr runs until 2027, and last year he said he expected to stop playing in "one or two years".