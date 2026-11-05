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Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal: the records, the trophies and the line about immigrants

After 23 years, 234 caps and 146 goals, the captain has handed back the number seven shirt.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Houston, United States.
(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 05, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, announced his retirement from international football on Thursday 5 November in a video, captioned "Portugal estará sempre em mim" ("Portugal will always be in me")
  • He leaves as the most-capped men's international of all time, with 234 appearances, and its record scorer, with 146 goals
  • He won Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, and is the only player to score at six men's World Cups
  • His message thanked fans, including "immigrants" who felt Portugal "a little closer" for 90 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football, ending a career with Portugal that began in August 2003 and set records no other men's player has reached.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football?

Yes. Ronaldo announced on Thursday 5 November, in a video of nearly five minutes, that he was ending his time with the national team, with a caption that read "Portugal estará sempre em mim". It follows Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup in July, where he said he would take his time before making a decision, and "not make any decision hot-headed".

How many caps and goals did Ronaldo score for Portugal?

He made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals. Both are records for men's international football.

RecordTotal
International appearances234, the most by any men's player
International goals146, the most by any men's player
World Cup goals11 in 27 matches, across six tournaments
World Cup qualifying goals41, a world record, as of last October
European Championship goals14, the most in the tournament's history

Which trophies did Ronaldo win with Portugal?

Three: the European Championship in 2016, and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025. The World Cup was the one title that eluded him.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo - Image Credit: Getty Images Getty Images

What did Ronaldo say in his retirement message?

The message, in Portuguese, is a personal one. "Today I end my journey on the pitch with the national team," he said, and added: "Thank you for these 23 years." He reflected that when he looks back he does not see only "games, goals, records or trophies".

He sees, he said, "immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt Portugal a little closer". He also acknowledged his failures. "I also failed, I also suffered," he said, and thanked fans for understanding the absences and sacrifices. "If a goal of mine ever made you hug someone," he said, "then it was all worth it." He ended with the line that gave the video its caption: "The number seven shirt stays, and the pride of having worn it will be mine forever." (Translated from Portuguese.)

How did Ronaldo's final World Cup end?

In heartbreak. At 41, Ronaldo became the first man to score at six World Cups, scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. In doing so, he became Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer, passing Eusébio. He scored three times in the tournament and finished with 11 in total.

But Portugal were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the round of 16 on Monday 6 July, when Mikel Merino scored in stoppage time. Ronaldo was visibly emotional at the final whistle. "I've given everything, I've given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience," he said afterwards.

Why does the line about immigrants matter?

Because it recognises something many football fans know. For families who have left one country for another, a national team can make a distant home feel nearer, and Ronaldo, who spent most of his club career abroad, chose to name them. It is a line that may resonate with diaspora communities well beyond Portugal.

Will Ronaldo keep playing for his club?

His retirement applies only to Portugal. As of the last reports, his contract with Saudi club Al Nassr runs until 2027, and last year he said he expected to stop playing in "one or two years".

cristiano ronaldointernational footballinternational retirementportugal
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