Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Sports

Iyer, fast bowlers guide India to win over Australia in dead T20 rubber

Shreyas Iyer of India plays a shot during game five of the T20 International series between India and Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Bangalore, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and fast bowlers Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh took a combined five wickets as the home side beat Australia by six runs in the final Twenty20 International to deny the visitors a consolation win on Sunday (3).

Australia, chasing 160 in Bangalore, looked on course for victory as Ben McDermott hit a knock of 54 but the chase was derailed when the 28-year-old tried to hammer Arshdeep (2-40) for six and ended up holing out to long-off.

Once McDermott departed, Kumar (3-32) struck twice in quick succession to leave Australia reeling on 129-7 before Arshdeep bowled an excellent final over in which he gave away just three runs and picked up the wicket of visiting captain Matthew Wade.

After being put in to bat earlier, India needed a half-century from Iyer (53) to post a defensible total, with Axar Patel (31) also contributing runs. Australia’s Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis picked up two wickets apiece.

“I’m elated to be honest to see everyone chipping in and contributing for the team,” Iyer said. “The shots, innovation has been on point and I could see Arshdeep’s calmness when he was bowling the last over.

“It wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on. I feel 160 was the right total, which we got eventually. To defend it was a brilliant performance from the team.”

India, who won the series 4-1, next travel to South Africa for a multi-format series including three T20Is, three one-day internationals and two tests, while Australia head home for a three-test series against Pakistan.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch series
CRICKET
Rahul Dravid to stay on as India coach
CRICKET
Maxwell’s hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India
CRICKET
Sri Lanka sports minister sacked over cricket crisis
CRICKET
Cummins says players ‘not robots’ as Australia T20 team struggles
IPL
IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai
CRICKET
T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia
FOOTBALL
FA council member resigns over Israel-Hamas post
CRICKET
Joe Root to skip next year’s IPL
Sports
Shakib eyes Bangladesh elections
Sports
Is run machine Kohli greatest player ever?
Sports
Impossible that India not a football power, says Wenger
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW