Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,217
Total Cases 31,572,344
Today's Fatalities 555
Today's Cases 44,230

Entertainment

“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact you,” says Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since beginning her Bollywood journey with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2005 production Parineeta, Vidya Balan has portrayed a wide variety of characters on celluloid. Today, she is considered one of the finest actresses working in the Hindi film industry, whose credits includes such notable films as Paa (2009), No One Killed Jessica (2011), The Dirty Picture (2011), Kahaani (2012), Tumhari Sulu (2017), Mission Mangal (2019), Shakuntala Devi (2020), and Sheri (2021).

When asked if she takes back anything from her character or if they educate her in any way, Balan told a newswire, “Yeah absolutely. It is like you always take back something after you have an interaction with another individual. It is the same. You live this person’s life for one and a half months or two or maybe more because you start prep before that.”

The National Film Award-winning actress went on to add that it’s difficult not to get impacted by a character. “So, I almost stay with one character for at least four months. So, it’s difficult not to let that character impact you. I feel sometimes, you can articulate how the characters touched your life or changed you and sometimes you can’t but there is always it changes for me,” she signed off.

Vidya Balan has not announced any film after the release of Sherni. But if reports are to be believed, she is reteaming with producer Vikram Malhotra for their third consecutive collaboration after Shakuntala Devi and Sherni.

Nothing much is known about the untitled project at the moment except that it is a quirky comedy-drama, to be directed by Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni. Talented actress Shefali Shah is also rumoured to be playing an important role in it. An official announcement is highly awaited.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies announces India-Pakistan spy thriller Panthers
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in Pathan
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan to join hands for a pan-India film
Entertainment
Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani launch a unique poster of their ALTBalaji show Cartel
Entertainment
Ankur Rathee and Shriyam Bhagnani headline Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of Dreams 2
Entertainment
Gujarati film Teacher of The Year to start streaming on ShemarooMe from 5th August
Entertainment
Nithya Menen joins the cast of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s next
Entertainment
Drashti Dhami’s first look from her digital debut The Empire unveiled
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom gets a new release date
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer to release on Makar Sankranti 2022
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed’s Mogul Mowgli to open Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde gears up to join the next schedule of Beast in Chennai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies announces India-Pakistan spy thriller Panthers
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in…
“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan to join hands for a…
Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani launch a unique poster…
Ankur Rathee and Shriyam Bhagnani headline Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of…