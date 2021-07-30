“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact you,” says Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ever since beginning her Bollywood journey with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2005 production Parineeta, Vidya Balan has portrayed a wide variety of characters on celluloid. Today, she is considered one of the finest actresses working in the Hindi film industry, whose credits includes such notable films as Paa (2009), No One Killed Jessica (2011), The Dirty Picture (2011), Kahaani (2012), Tumhari Sulu (2017), Mission Mangal (2019), Shakuntala Devi (2020), and Sheri (2021).

When asked if she takes back anything from her character or if they educate her in any way, Balan told a newswire, “Yeah absolutely. It is like you always take back something after you have an interaction with another individual. It is the same. You live this person’s life for one and a half months or two or maybe more because you start prep before that.”

The National Film Award-winning actress went on to add that it’s difficult not to get impacted by a character. “So, I almost stay with one character for at least four months. So, it’s difficult not to let that character impact you. I feel sometimes, you can articulate how the characters touched your life or changed you and sometimes you can’t but there is always it changes for me,” she signed off.

Vidya Balan has not announced any film after the release of Sherni. But if reports are to be believed, she is reteaming with producer Vikram Malhotra for their third consecutive collaboration after Shakuntala Devi and Sherni.

Nothing much is known about the untitled project at the moment except that it is a quirky comedy-drama, to be directed by Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni. Talented actress Shefali Shah is also rumoured to be playing an important role in it. An official announcement is highly awaited.

