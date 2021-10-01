“It’s almost like a fairy tale in its otherworldly look and feel,” Pooja Hegde on her next Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Pooja Hegde has an impressive line-up of films which will arrive in theatres one after another in 2021 and 2022. One of her most-awaited films is Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the high-profile pan-India film is set to enter theatres on 14th January, 2022.

Hegde is quite thrilled about Radhe Shyam. From the posters to small teasers, every promotional content of the film has received an overwhelming response from the audience, which makes it quite clear that they are waiting for its theatrical release with a bated breath.

Talking about the film, the actress told a publication, “It is a really beautiful film, almost like a fairy tale in its otherworldly look and feel. I have not done such an intense mature love story before. It is all very new to me. I hope that the storyline and the lovers’ characters connect with the audience.”

Apart from Tollywood, Pooja Hegde has been making great strides in Bollywood also. Her next Hindi film Cirkus features her alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will soon start shooting for a family entertainer with superstar Salman Khan.

Ask her about her journey in the Hindi film industry, and the actress said, “I feel I am still a baby in Bollywood. I have done only two films in Hindi. I have taken a conscious decision to do selective films. I will only do the films I really want to do. I am excited about my forthcoming films. There is Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. There is Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.”

