It’s a wrap for Sonam Kapoor starrer Blind

By Murtuza Iqbal







In 2020, there were multiple reports that Sonam Kapoor will be seen in a Sujoy Ghosh production venture which will be a remake of the Korean movie Blind. Finally, in December, the movie went on the floors.

While announcing the film, Sujoy Ghosh had tweeted, “my brother @Shomemakhija turns director today + the nutcase @sonamakapoor stars! hopefully i get to assist.”

my brother @Shomemakhija turns director today + the nutcase @sonamakapoor stars! hopefully i get to assist. pic.twitter.com/HmD7ZUVvsa



— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 28, 2020

And today, the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. Sonam took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. She posted, “It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh.”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)





Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The team shot the film in Scotland and Sonam used to share pictures from the sets that how they shot the movie in cold weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam is mainly known for featuring in romantic-comedies, but with Blind she will be trying a new genre. Currently, she only has Blind in her kitty. The actress was last seen in Netflix’s AK Vs AK in which she had a cameo. Her last big screen release was The Zoya Factor.

Blind is about a blind cop who is searching for a serial killer. The Korean film had received a great response, and actress Kim Ha-neul who played the lead role in the film won multiple awards for her performance in it.





