Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny’: Eva Mendes defends Ryan Gosling’s Ken look in Barbie after internet reacts hilariously to it

Netizens accused the actor of being too old for the role and not the right look for Ken.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

By: Mohnish Singh

Recently, Warner Bros released the first photo of Ryan Gosling from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming directorial venture Barbie, and, as was expected, it immediately sent the internet into a total tizzy.

While the majority of fans liked the look, some Twitter reactions have been negative, accusing the actor of being too old for the role, not the right look for Ken, or being too different from the doll users have in their heads.

However, Eva Mendes seems to be in love with her partner Ken doll transformation. She defended the 41-year-old actor’s debated look, which sees him rocking bleach-blonde hair and a tanned bare chest, dressed in 80s-esque double denim with Ken-branded underwear, during Tuesday’s episode of The Talk.

“People do know he is not playing a real person, right? He is playing a fake person,” she said.

“Well, first of all, I saw the photo, and the 14-year-old in me was like, “Ahhh.” But you know, it’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels,” she added.

She also shared how she was surprised by her partner’s transformation into the beloved Mattel doll that she asked if she could keep a piece of his costume.

“When I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, “Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.”‘

In addition to Ryan Gosling, the forthcoming film also features Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Issa Rae in significant roles. It is set to enter theatres on July 21, 2023.

Not much is known about the plot, but apparently, the film will feature multiple Barbies and Kens. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu vaguely opened up about the film during a previous interview, saying it’s “wild,” “incredibly unique,” and “I wish I could just show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy.” He also said that he heard about the movie from a junior agent while on a call with his team: “He literally said this verbatim. He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it.’”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Truly an inspiration,’ says Mahesh Babu as he and his wife meet Bill Gates in…
NEWS
GPs in favour of mass strikes over new contract that compels them to work on…
News
Udaipur Beheading: From Kangana Ranaut to Richa Chadha, Bollywood celebs strongly condemn the gruesome murder…
NEWS
Michael Vaughan steps down from his commentary role with BBC amid racial allegations
Entertainment
‘There is no wrong or right way to be gay’: Never Have I Ever star…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra gets a shout-out from Hollywood friend Mindy Kaling for her new home décor…
Entertainment
‘Bollywood not filled with druggies,’ says Suniel Shetty says at a CBI event
Entertainment
‘Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal’: Taapsee Pannu on…
Entertainment
‘I was so engrossed in the character, didn’t realise I hurt myself’: Simba…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt hits out at patriarchal report writing Ranbir Kapoor will pick her…
Entertainment
R Madhavan compares Nambi Narayanan to James Bond; says fictional spy is a…
Entertainment
Is Johnny Depp really getting $301 million offer to return to Pirates of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Truly an inspiration,’ says Mahesh Babu as he and his…
British arms dealer investigated over alleged Malawi graft
‘It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny’:…
GPs in favour of mass strikes over new contract that…
PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC becomes 1st hospital in western…
Udaipur Beheading: From Kangana Ranaut to Richa Chadha, Bollywood celebs…