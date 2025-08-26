Three dead, one injured in Isle of Wight helicopter crash

THREE people were killed and another was seriously injured after a helicopter crashed in a field during a flying lesson near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they could not provide further details about those involved and would not comment on the circumstances of the crash.
British media reported that Northumbria Helicopter confirmed one of its aircraft, a G-OCLV model, was involved in the incident during a flying lesson.
Earlier, police said the helicopter came down in a field near the seaside resort town.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance sent a critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, to the scene.
A spokesperson for the service said one person was airlifted to hospital.