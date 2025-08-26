Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Three dead, one injured in Isle of Wight helicopter crash

helicopter-crash

British media reported that Northumbria Helicopter confirmed one of its aircraft, a G-OCLV model, was involved in the incident during a flying lesson. (Photo credit: X)

getty images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 26, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THREE people were killed and another was seriously injured after a helicopter crashed in a field during a flying lesson near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they could not provide further details about those involved and would not comment on the circumstances of the crash.

British media reported that Northumbria Helicopter confirmed one of its aircraft, a G-OCLV model, was involved in the incident during a flying lesson.

Earlier, police said the helicopter came down in a field near the seaside resort town.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance sent a critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, to the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said one person was airlifted to hospital.

air ambulanceflying lessonhelicopter crashisle of wight

Related News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York
News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India
News

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'
News

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

More For You

Yvette Cooper

'These offences have often been misunderstood by professionals, resulting in victims not getting the support they deserve,' said home secretary Yvette Cooper.(Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Police to receive training on honour-based abuse as part of new government crackdown

UK POLICE will be trained to recognise the signs of honour-based abuse and victims encouraged to come forward as part of a new crackdown, the government said on Tuesday (26), prompting praise from survivors and campaigners.

Recent statistics showed that police in England and Wales have recorded 2,755 honour-based abuse offences, defined as crimes or incidents committed to defend the "honour" of a family or community.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK August bank holiday weather

Parts of the UK have experienced record-breaking August bank holiday heat

iStock

Hottest bank holiday on record as Met Office predicts rainy week ahead

Highlights:

  • Wales records hottest August bank holiday temperature at 29.6C.
  • Northern Ireland also breaks bank holiday record with 24.5C.
  • Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy 28C in London.
  • Remnants of Hurricane Erin to bring wet and windy weather this week.
  • UK set for one of its hottest summers on record, despite harvest concerns.

Hottest bank holiday on record

Parts of the UK have experienced record-breaking August bank holiday heat, with Wales and Northern Ireland both seeing their highest-ever temperatures for the holiday.

Hawarden, on the Welsh border near Chester, reached 29.6C, the highest August bank holiday temperature recorded in Wales. In Northern Ireland, Magilligan saw 24.5C, setting a new benchmark.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrants boat

Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Small boat crossings reach record 28,000 in 2025, increasing pressure on Starmer

Highlights:

  • 28,076 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats in 2025, a 46% increase from 2024.
  • Protests continue outside hotels housing asylum seekers.
  • Labour government promises end to hotel use by 2029 and asylum reforms.
  • Nigel Farage proposes “mass deportations” and leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

A RECORD 28,076 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain in small boats this year, according to government data released on Monday. The figure marks a 46 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
South Wales Police

South Wales Police said they were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside at 07:37 BST on Thursday following reports of a seriously injured woman. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Cardiff man charged with murder after woman’s death

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said they were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside at 07:37 BST on Thursday following reports of a seriously injured woman.

Keep ReadingShow less
anti-immigration-protest

Demonstrators gather during an anti-immigration protest outside the New Bridge Hotel in Newcastle on August 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anti-migrant protests continue across UK after asylum reforms announced

ANTI-MIGRANT protests were held across UK on Sunday outside hotels housing asylum seekers. This followed clashes a day earlier when police intervened to separate demonstrators and counter-protesters in several cities during rallies over immigration policies.

Immigration has emerged as the top concern in public opinion polls, putting pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government to act on its promise to end the use of hotels, which costs billions of pounds annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us