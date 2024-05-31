  • Friday, May 31, 2024
Ishana Shyamalan kick-starts ‘The Watchers’ press tour in London

The Watchers hits theaters on June 14, 2024.

Ishana Shyamalan and Dakota Fanning (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

By: Mohnish Singh

Ishana Shyamalan started promoting her directorial debut The Watchers with a press tour in London.

She attended a special preview screening of the film on Tuesday at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England. Joining her were the cast members Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and Oliver Finnegan and her father, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, and mother Bhavna Vaswani.

For the occasion, Ishana paired a cropped turtleneck sweater with pleated pants. Under the sweater, she finished off the look with a sheer top.

The leading lady Dakota wore her hair down and opted for a simple dress with a square neckline and a floral print along the hem.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Top Boy’s Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Victoria star Margaret Clunie, and Olive Gray.

Based on the novel by A.M. Shine, The Watched, the film revolves around Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

In an interview, M Night Shyamalan said that had a feeling Ishana would one day become a filmmaker.

“I knew she would be a filmmaker, but I never pushed her into it. We’d watch a movie and she would really connect with what we were watching. She was able to discern what was exceptional about what we had watched,” he said.

