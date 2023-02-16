Website Logo
  • Friday, February 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Ishana Night Shyamalan to make directorial debut with The Watchers

Ishana, a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, also directed the second unit of her father’s hit films Old (2021) and Knock at the Cabin (2023).

Ishana Night Shyamalan (Photo credit: Ishana Night Shyamalan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Writer Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, is set to direct her first feature film titled The Watchers for production banner New Line Cinema.

Ishana, who recently served as writer and director on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series Servant showrun by her father, has adapted her film from the A M Shine novel of the same name.

Production on the thriller will begin later this year with the studio eyeing a June 7, 2024 worldwide release, reported entertainment outlet Deadline.

The Watchers revolves around Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland.

“When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night,” the official logline read.

M Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are on board to produce the film through Blinding Edge Pictures. Nimitt Mankad with Inimitable Pictures will also serve as a producer, and Jo Homewood is attached as an executive producer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make Ishana’s first film with ‘The Watchers’. Equal parts visual, immersive, and terrifying, the script grips you from the first page and never let’s go,” said Richard Brener, President, and Chief Creative Officer, New Line Cinema.

Ishana, a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, also directed the second unit of her father’s hit films Old (2021) and Knock at the Cabin (2023).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Anushka Sharma reveals how Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi…
Entertainment
EYE SPY: Stand-up pioneer to acting in big projects
NEWS
After ‘Naatu Naatu,’ Ram Charan to enthrall audience with another dance number in RC 15
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan: I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling
Entertainment
My Playlist with Jagtar
NEWS
‘Having a vision is one thing but to translate that into action and hold your…
Entertainment
Actor Swara Bhasker announces wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad
TELEVISION
Balika Vadhu fame Sonal Jha issues clarification after saying ‘Ekta Kapoor was making…
Entertainment
Still making you yearn for more
TELEVISION
Simone Ashley talks about one aspect of filming Bridgerton that she absolutely hated
TELEVISION
Sandeep Modi says it was a huge responsibility to adapt The Night Manager…
Hollywood News
Lionsgate releases John Wick: Chapter 4 character posters
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW