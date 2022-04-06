Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Ishaan Khatter to start filming Dhyan Chand biopic by the end of 2022

Ishaan Khatter (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ishaan Khatter will start shooting for the much-anticipated biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand by the end of the year.

Well-known producer Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling the biopic under his production house RSVP Movies. He officially announced the project in December 2020, with Abhishek Chaubey attached to direct.

A source close to the development informs a leading publication that before the team kick-starts the shoot in November or December, Khatter will undergo intense training to slide into the skin of the character.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

“They will start shooting in November or December. They will finalise the exact dates soon. Abhishek will start with the pre-production after he is done with his ongoing commitments. He is presently busy with Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Soup. Ishaan will also start training for the part a couple of months before they start shooting for the film. It will be an intense prep. Meanwhile, work on the final script is on,” divulges the source.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter has several exciting films in the pipeline. He is also doing another film with Ronnie Screwvala called Pippa. It co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who is best known for helming Akshay Kumar’s 2016 film Airlift. Pippa is scheduled to release on December 9, 2022.

Khatter also headlines filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot in the pipeline. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the horror-comedy film also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in principal roles. After facing numerous changes in its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is finally slated to arrive in cinemas on July 15, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sikandar Kher wraps up thriller series Chidiya Udd
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed congratulates Arooj Aftab for winning her first Grammy
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte’s Forensic headed to ZEE5
Entertainment
Vidya Balan: It’s a great time for audiences as there’s something for every taste
Entertainment
Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor likely to collaborate on a film
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor on his film Jersey clashing with KGF 2 and Beast
Entertainment
John Abraham to begin filming Tehran in June in Iran
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to revive meet-and-greet with fans
Entertainment
Heartbreaking to see what my countrymen are going through: Jacqueline on Sri Lanka…
Entertainment
Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej wins second Grammy
HEADLINE STORY
Arooj Aftab becomes ‘first ever female Pakistani’ to win Grammy Award
HEADLINE STORY
Indian American singer Falguni Shah wins Grammy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sikandar Kher wraps up thriller series Chidiya Udd
Omicron mutation: UK studies new Covid variant XE
Ishaan Khatter to start filming Dhyan Chand biopic by the…
Amnesty India’s former chief stopped from flying to US
India ‘trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia’
Stranded Ukrainians find comfort in crisis-hit Sri Lanka