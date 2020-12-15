Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala team up for hockey player Dhyan Chand’s biopic

Murtuza Iqbal







In 2019, director Abhishek Chaubey and producer Ronnie Scewvala had teamed up for Sonchiriya which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Though the film received positive reviews, it was a flop at the box office.

Now, Abhishek and Ronnie have collaborated once again and this time it’s a biopic on hockey player Dhyan Chand. Ronnie’s production company RSVP Movies took to Instagram to make an announcement about the film.

They posted, “1500+ goals, 3 Olympic Gold medals & a story of India’s pride… It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with the ace filmmaker #AbhishekChaubey – a biopic on the Hockey wizard of India, #DHYANCHAND #RonnieScrewvala @premnathrajagopalan @pashanjal @shivahereon @hasanainhooda @bluemonkey_film @macguffinpictures.”







While the makers have announced the film, they have not yet announced the lead actor’s name. Well, it will be interesting to see which actor will be roped in to play the role of Dhyan Chand on the big screen.

Chaubey is known for his movies like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab. Apart from being critically acclaim, these films also did quite well at the box office.







A couple of years ago, there were reports that Varun Dhawan will be seen playing the role of Dhyan Chand in the hockey player’s biopic and the film will be produced by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, later there was no development on it.





