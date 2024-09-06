Ishaan Khatter: Crossing creative frontiers

The actor goes global with new show

Ishaan Khatter

By: Asjad Nazir

WHILE most young actors in Hindi cinema choose a predictable and safe career path, Ishaan Khatter dared to do things differently from the beginning.

He made a winning debut in internationally acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majidi’s 2017 film Beyond The Clouds, and has since mixed up projects across diverse platforms, from commercial Hindi cinema to acclaimed BBC drama A Suitable Boy.

Staying out of the comfort zone, the star gave a worthy performance in Bollywood war drama Pippa (2023) and this week features in new Netflix series The Perfect Couple, which was premiered globally on Thursday (5).

With co-stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning, Khatter’s foray into Hollywood is an adaptation of a 2018 novel of the same name. It is a mystery drama that revolves around a murder investigation that leads to dark, hidden secrets.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Khatter spoke about The Perfect Couple, revealed what it was like working with Hollywood A-list star Kidman, his forthcoming Netflix series The Royals, his passions outside acting and future plans.

How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?

It’s been unexpected and full of enriching experiences that have shaped the person I am today. There is a feeling of having lived through many different lives that is at odds with the feeling of just having started a few years ago. Lots of gratitude and excitement for the road ahead.

You have been unpredictable with your choices, has that been a conscious decision?

(I think it has been) conscious, yes, but not strategised, per se. Every actor’s career is a product of the opportunities that come their way. Having said that, I do believe your choices define you.

From the outset, you have been looking globally – was it a deliberate choice?

I have been fortunate to have had opportunities on an international scale and stage. It was always as much my endeavour to push beyond boundaries and work in a diverse landscape as it was to make my mark in the Hindi film industry.

With the range of work you have done – from commercial Bollywood to international projects – you are very much in demand and a fan favourite. How does that feel?

It feels lovely to hear such things, of course. I work hard for the love. But I don’t want it to be a one-way street, so I like to think the love fuels me and I put it back double fold into the work.

Would you say you are a fearless actor?

Fearless, no; courageous, hopefully, yes. I think fear is a positive thing. You can kind of harness it and convert that energy into something positive. It fuels you. So, I don’t take fear as a negative factor in my experience. I think it’s very normal and natural to have fear. If you don’t have fear, you can find yourself in a lot of positions that are undesirable.

How did you feel landing a role in

The Perfect Couple? (I was) excited at first, and then oddly calm. I like to not blow things out of proportion before I have completed them. So, I treated it like any other assignment of a character that comes my way, and started the prep without assumption and preconceived notions.

What can you tell us about it?

It’s a big, sweeping, suspense thriller. It has a very exciting cast, helmed by a high calibre filmmaker such as Susanne Bier who has brought a very unique tone to it and it will engage the audience to solve the puzzle as it goes along.

Tell us about the character you play.

My character, Shooter Dival, was intriguing to me. He’s sort of like an insider-outsider and the way he’s involved in the story is quite distinct. There’s definitely more than meets the eye.

How does this Netflix adaptation compare to the novel it is based on?

Tonally, I think it’s different. But the bigger picture is the same. Some creative liberties will make it fun and surprising for the fans of the book, too. And, for the uninitiated, it delivers the goods.

What was the biggest challenge of playing this role?

(Laughs) Sticking out the off days. I enjoyed the process very much. There were challenges – it was a new setting, an American accent which I’ve not done before and shooting out of order over four months, living on location at Cape Cod. But much like any other film, the process was similar.

What was it like being in a show with Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman?

It was great. They are all super professional, of course. Other than their popularity, they are fantastic actors and so many of us became good friends. I would say it was a big part of what made me comfortable and get through the long shooting schedule in a new environment. Nicole was generous as a co-actor and wonderful to converse with, too.

What do you most like about her as an actress?

I think she’s an exceptional dramatic actor. She has a very arresting aura about her; she’s able to hold tension in a beautiful way – she has these deep, hypnotic eyes. And she’s a very intelligent actor. Having worked with her, I can say she’s fully present, willing to try things and give different interpretations to the text. I was inspired by her.

Did you feel any pressure being part of such a big cast for Netflix?

(There was) no negative pressure.

What was it like to work with Susanne Bier?

Susanne Bier is a director I have admired. I have enjoyed her work. She was extremely professional and almost married to the work. She had a distinct vision for this show. And it was very interesting. She certainly backs her own vision. Everybody respected that and allowed her that freedom to make it the way she saw it. She is an individualistic, strong, visionary kind of filmmaker.

Did you learn anything new while working on this project?

A lot of things. Other than learning about a whole new industry and their ways and protocols, it was the first murder mystery I was a part of. From that standpoint, it was a completely new genre, character and territory for me. It was also the first Americanised character I played. So, it was a lot of new ground. I don’t think I could apply most of the things I had (previously) learned. I had to unlearn most of what I did (before) to get the assignment right. I enjoyed it very much.

How do you feel ahead of the show premiering globally on Netflix?

I am very excited with anticipation of how it’ll be received. It’ll be premiering globally on Netflix in many languages, so it’s a big-scale release, along with being an exciting and entertaining offering for the audiences, so fingers crossed.

Is the plan going forward to mix up projects in India with international ones?

(Laughs) Even if I were that meticulously planned, I’d rather act in the projects first than declare them beforehand.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

Sure, I do. There are many.

You have beautifully balanced film and TV serials. Does your approach change between the two as an actor?

The approach remains largely the same. But I do believe it’s important to have a sense of the format and the larger picture, which does inform your choices along the process, to some degree.

What inspires you the most as an actor?

Music, dance and other art forms, films, actors, stories – but, most of all, real life.

What are your biggest passions away from work?

Travelling and music, for sure. But music does play a large part in my work.

What can we expect from your forthcoming Netflix series, The Royals?

The Royals is one of the most fun scripts I’ve read recently. It has a lot of surprises, with exciting action in the episodes and audiences will see me in a new light. Again, it’s a new playground and setting for me as an artist. It is a very new character. It is a fictitious show and a modern take on the royal families of India – a lovely marriage of culture, heritage and tradition.

Why should we watch The Perfect Couple on Netflix?

You should watch the show as you will have a good time. I think (director) Susanne (Bier) described it very well when she said, ‘it’s kind of like elegant popcorn’.

Why do you love being an actor?

Acting is the most wholesome profession I can think of. It rests on the act of empathy, and every role enriches your own outlook towards the world. And you get to do the coolest things for a living. Meryl Streep said something to the effect of ‘you get to live a whole new life (with every role), but not really’. From where I stand, you can’t ask for anything more – it is a wonderful gift.

The Perfect Couple series is now available on Netflix