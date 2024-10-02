  • Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Police hold inquiry at Isha Foundation in Chennai following court orders

The Foundation claimed that the petitioner and others tried to trespass into the premises under a false pretext

A police convoy enters premises of the Isha Foundation at Velliangiri foothills, in Coimbatore district, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 to conduct an inquiry as per Madras High Court order. (PTI Photo)

By: Shajil Kumar

A contingent of 150 police personnel descended upon the Isha foundation in Coimbatore as part of an inquiry by the Coimbatore district superintendent of police after the Madras High Court sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on all criminal cases registered against the spiritual guru Sadhguru’s institution.

The high court bench while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, had directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit particulars on all the criminal cases registered against Isha Foundation.

In his petition, Kamaraj alleged his two daughters were “brainwashed to reside at the Isha Yoga Centre” in Coimbatore and that the foundation did not allow them to maintain any contact with their families.

The officials held an inquiry at the foundation, a senior police official said.

Isha Foundation’s response

In response to the petition, Isha Foundation denied allegations that it advocated monkhood or asked people to get married, as these were individual choices.

“Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality to people. We believe that adult individual human beings have the freedom and the wisdom to choose their path,” the foundation said in a statement here.

It was home to thousands who were not monks and a few who have taken Brahmacharya or monkhood. Despite this, the petitioner wanted the monks to be produced before the court and the monks have presented themselves before the court.

“They have clearly stated that they are staying in Isha Yoga Center on their own volition. Now that the matter is seized by the court, we hope that truth will prevail and there is an end to all unnecessary controversies,” the statement read.

It claimed that the petitioner and others tried to trespass into the premises under a false pretext of being a fact-finding committee to enquire about the crematorium being constructed by the foundation and they had filed a criminal complaint against the foundation.

The High Court had granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police.

“Apart from this, there is no other criminal case against the Foundation. Whoever indulges in spreading false information against the foundation will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land,” it said. (PTI)

Related Stories
News

Taliban raid targets key Islamic State members
News

Sri Lanka reverts to online visa system
News

Doctors protest again in India over rape and murder of colleague
News

Migrants could remain in hotels for three years due to asylum backlog
News

US increases visa slots for Indians by 250,000
News

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk, others launch indefinite fast
News

BAPS marks 50 years of spiritual service in New York
News

Proceeds from Antara Martins’ book to fund education for girls in India
UK

Man falsely accused by Tommy Robinson calls for stricter laws
News

UK’s last coal power station shuts down
News

Tories brace for future as party adapts to life in opposition
News

Police hunt for driver after woman dies in six-vehicle M40 crash
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Police hold inquiry at Isha Foundation in Chennai following court…
Tata iPhone plant Apple could turn to China following fire at Tata plant…
Taliban raid targets key Islamic State members
Global rice prices drop as India lifts export ban
Sri Lanka reverts to online visa system
Doctors protest in Kolkata Doctors protest again in India over rape and murder of…