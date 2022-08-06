Is Kim Kardashian back with Kanye West? Daughters pose in West’s Yeezy sunglasses

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February and was linked to Pete Davidson in October.

Kim Kardashian with her daughter (Photo credit: Kim Kardashian /Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been some time since Kim Kardashian has been dropping major clues on social media hinting at a possible reunion with ex-husband Kanye West. The most recent hint involved a photo of one of her children, whom she shares with the rapper.

In a series of selfies shared on social media, Kim and her daughters, Chicago and North were seen sporting the new sunglasses from Kanye’s brand, Yeezy.

She did not mention her husband in the post, but did tag the company and name the product.

In the caption, she wrote, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”

Recently, another post shared by the reality star also seemed to be a reference to her ex. In the photo, she was seen in a wet T-shirt over a white bikini. The T-Shirt read The Incredibles in blue as she added a SKIMS SWIM top and briefs that hugged her slender hips.

Kim’s choice of T-shirt is interesting, as Kanye West has often compared his family to The Incredibles in past interviews.

Kanye has been outspoken about his dislike for both the King of Staten Island star and his relationship with his ex-wife.

The above post was shared by Kim a day ahead of the news of her breakup with Pete reported. Kim and Pete began dating in October last year after they met on Saturday Night Live.

