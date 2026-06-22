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David and Victoria Beckham include Brooklyn in Father’s Day posts despite ongoing family fallout

The couple shared nostalgic family photograph

David and Victoria Beckham include Brooklyn in Father’s Day posts despite ongoing family fallout

Brooklyn did not share a public Father's Day message for David Beckham

Instagram/ davidbeckham
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • David and Victoria Beckham shared Father's Day tributes featuring Brooklyn Beckham.
  • The posts come months after Brooklyn publicly criticised his parents and spoke about their estrangement.
  • Brooklyn did not share a public Father's Day message for David Beckham.
  • Victoria recently addressed the family tensions in a rare interview.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham appeared to make a public gesture towards their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, on Father's Day by including him in family tributes despite their ongoing fallout.

The couple shared nostalgic family photographs featuring Brooklyn alongside his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, signalling that he remains part of the family narrative even as tensions continue behind the scenes.

The posts come months after Brooklyn publicly discussed the family rift and said he did not want to reconcile with his parents.

David and Victoria share family-focused tributes

David marked Father's Day by posting a series of photographs celebrating fatherhood and family life.

“Being a dad is my most important job,” he wrote, thanking Victoria for giving him their family and wishing fathers around the world a happy Father's Day.

Among the images were throwback photographs featuring all four of his children, including a picture of a young Brooklyn holding baby Harper and another showing David with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper together.

Victoria also praised her husband as a father, calling him “the best daddy” and saying his greatest achievement had always been their children. Her tribute included a family holiday photograph featuring David and all four of their children.

Brooklyn stays silent as brothers pay tribute

While Brooklyn was included in both parents' posts, he did not share a public Father's Day message for his father.

His younger brothers, however, marked the occasion online. Romeo posted a throwback photograph with David and described him as “the best there is”, while Cruz shared a brief message expressing his love for his father.

Brooklyn's absence from the public celebrations comes amid continued speculation about his relationship with his family.

Fallout remains unresolved

Earlier this year, Brooklyn publicly addressed the family dispute, saying he was standing up for himself and rejecting suggestions that he was being controlled by others.

He also criticised what he described as performative social media posts and accused his parents of influencing public narratives about the family.

The tensions are reported to have begun around the time of his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and have continued in the years since.

In April, Victoria broke her silence on the matter, saying she and David had always tried to be the best parents possible and that their focus had always been on protecting and loving their children.

Although there has been no public indication that the family has reconciled, David and Victoria's Father's Day posts suggest they are still leaving the door open to their eldest son.

victoria beckhambrooklyn beckhamfather’s dayfamily feuddavid beckham
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