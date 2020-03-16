Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium to be re-released

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium released on 13th March 2020. The film took a decent opening at the box office on day one and went on to collect Rs 4.03 crore. But due to coronavirus, the film saw a downfall on Saturday and Sunday.

In three days, the film has reportedly collected around Rs 9-10 crore which is surely not a great collection. Last week itself, it was announced that the film won’t be releasing in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir and the makers had said that they would release the film there once the theatres reopen in these states.

But, it looks like now the makers are planning to re-release Angrezi Medium across the country. In his Instagram story, director Homi Adajania, posted, “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”

A lot of theatre owners in other states have decided to shut their theatres and this has surely affected the collection of the film. With a start like Rs 4.03 crore, Angrezi Medium surely had chances to grow and collect around Rs 14-15 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

The Irrfan Khan starrer has also received positive reviews, and moviegoers were excited to watch the film as it marked the actor’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of two years. Let’s hope that the film gets a good response when it is re-released.