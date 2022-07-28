Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Sports

IPL’s global dominance in T20 franchise cricket is dangerous, says Gilchrist

IPL team owners have also bought all six franchises of South Africa’s new domestic T20 league.

Then Kings XI Punjab Captain Adam Gilchrist (Photo credit: RAVEENDRAN/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Melvin Samuel

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist on Wednesday voiced concerns over the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) expanding global footprint, saying the cash-rich league’s efforts to monopolise T20 franchise cricket are becoming “a little bit dangerous.”

Gilchrist’s comments came in the wake of reports in Australian media saying batter David Warner will skip Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) this season to participate in a new league in the United Arab Emirates, backed by IPL money.

Warner plays for IPL side Delhi Capitals, owned by India’s GMR Group, which owns a team in the Emirati league. The new tournament’s schedule is set to clash with the BBL’s, which runs from December to early-February 2023.

IPL team owners have also bought all six franchises of South Africa’s new domestic T20 league, while three IPL franchise owners — of Kolkata, Rajasthan and Punjab — own teams in the Caribbean Premier League. Read full story

“I think it would almost be commercial suicide for (Cricket Australia) to allow a player like him (Warner) to go head-to-head up against their own competition,” Gilchrist told Australia’s SEN Radio.

“They can’t force David Warner to play in the BBL… But to let him then go off — or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar — it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create.

“… It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play.”

Gilchrist said that veteran Warner’s commitment to Australian cricket could not be questioned, but added that younger players could follow in his footsteps.

“If he rides off into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’, you can’t question him on that,” Gilchrist said.

“That’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value. It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging.”

The IPL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Boys are young, but played maturely: Shikhar Dhawan after series win over West Indies
HEADLINE STORY
Daley condemns homophobia across Commonwealth nations ahead of Games
HEADLINE STORY
BBC receives more than 200 ‘racism’ complaints over presenter’s comment on England’s all-white Lionesses
Sports
India to host 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup
Sports
Neeraj Chopra expresses disappointment on being ruled out of CWG 2022
Sports
England greats hail women’s team after Euros semi-final win
Sports
Rugby league-Pride jersey triggers boycott by seven Manly players
Sports
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India target clean sweep, might not tinker…
News
English leagues announce tougher sanctions on smoke bombs, invasions
Sports
Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready: Axar Patel after powering India…
Sports
Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism
Sports
The hunger for gold will continue: Neeraj Chopra after winning silver in World…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Looking for the ultimate spice island experience in London? Welcome…
Can talk to TTP, separatists, but not to Shahbaz govt:…
IPL’s global dominance in T20 franchise cricket is dangerous, says…
Gwyneth Paltrow says nepotism kids in Hollywood have to work…
Lack of multi-disciplinary planning and close monitoring led to the…
Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell opens up about his sobriety…