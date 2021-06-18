Website Logo
  • Friday, June 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480

CRICKET

IPL return will be hard to justify for players who skip international tours: Finch

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

AUSTRALIA’S limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said he was “surprised” to see some of his teammates withdraw from the country’s upcoming white-ball tours and they will have a “hard time” to justify their participation in the second half of the postponed IPL 2021.

Top Australian cricketers David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams have pulled out of the upcoming West Indies series for varied reasons and also said that they won’t be visiting Bangladesh if that tour is confirmed.

While it had been a “long term plan” for Warner and Cummins to miss the winter tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh (if confirmed), Finch said he understands his teammates’ decision.

“The other guys, I was a little bit surprised,” Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on SEN Radio. “I wish that they were there.”

Asked about his teammates who requested not to be considered for the tours, Finch said: “I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL.”

Star batsman Steve Smith was also not included in the squad as he is yet to fully recover from an elbow injury that flared up during the IPL.

Earlier this week, Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns made it clear that he expects the country’s IPL players to forgo the high-profile T20 league resuming mid-September if a tri-series involving the West Indies and Afghanistan is scheduled at the same time.

The absence of the top players means veteran Dan Christian, Big Bash League stars Ben McDermott, Wes Agar and Riley Meredith will get an opportunity to prove themselves at the international level.

“The guys who aren’t there have probably left the door slightly ajar. What that looks like when the T20 World Cup comes around, we’ll have to wait and see,” Finch said.

“But if you can get on the international stage against a very good West Indies side and Bangladesh team (and perform well), it carries a lot of weight.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Coach Arthur says Lankan cricketers’ contract dispute not a distraction now
Sports
Rain delays start of World Test Championship final
CRICKET
WTC final: Gavaskar says India would be hungry to get into action
CRICKET
World Test Championship: India and New Zealand get ready for the ultimate test
Sports
Du Plessis ruled out of remaining PSL matches after concussion, returning home
CRICKET
New stand and hotel expansion at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground
Sports
Bio-bubble fatigue: Warner and Cummins opt out of West Indies, Bangladesh tours
CRICKET
WTC final: Ashwin and Jadeja named in India’s 15, Thakur left out
CRICKET
New Zealand confirms Williamson’s return for World Test Championship final
CRICKET
Best-of-three World Test Championship final not realistic, says ICC
CRICKET
Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team
Sports
Du Plessis suffers memory loss after concussion, says recovering
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Farhan Akhtar on 17 years of Lakshya: Forever grateful to…
Boatman in India praised for rescuing baby girl floating in…
IPL return will be hard to justify for players who…
Fire-ravaged MV X-Press Pearl killed dolphins, turtles in Sri Lanka
Release date of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian…
Demolition drive rendering thousands homeless in Karachi