Website Logo
  • Monday, November 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Sports

IPL: Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Pandya’s move to Mumbai puts an additional £1.43m in Gujarat’s coffers

Shubman Gill (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

GUJARAT Titans said on Monday (27) that opener Shubman Gill would captain the side in next year’s Indian Premier League after they allowed Hardik Pandya to return to Mumbai Indians, his first IPL team.

Pandya, who helped Mumbai to four IPL titles between 2015-2021, led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and was also captain of the squad that finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai also sent Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who they bought for Rs 175 million (£1.66m) last year, to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandya’s move to Mumbai puts an additional Rs 150m (£1.43m) in Gujarat’s coffers, which could come in handy at the player auction in Dubai on December 19.

“He has expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians,” Vikram Solanki, Gujarat’s director of cricket, said in a statement.

“We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Pandya’s departure sees his India team mate Gill take the captain’s arm-band at Gujarat and Solanki said the opener had shown “growth in stature and standing over the last two years”.

“We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket,” he added. “His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force…

“His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
T20I: Jaiswal, Kishan help India thrash Australia
FOOTBALL
FA council member resigns over Israel-Hamas post
CRICKET
Joe Root to skip next year’s IPL
Sports
Shakib eyes Bangladesh elections
Sports
Is run machine Kohli greatest player ever?
Sports
Impossible that India not a football power, says Wenger
CRICKET
I practised a lot in nets during World Cup: Ishan Kishan
Sports
Pakistan name Masood and Afridi as new captains
CRICKET
Suryakumar helps India chase down 209 against Australia
Sports
‘News of ODIs’ demise has been exaggerated’
CRICKET
India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January
CRICKET
Transgender cricketer retires after ICC ruling
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW