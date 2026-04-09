IPL 2026: Buttler stars as Gujarat win last-ball thriller against Delhi

JOS BUTTLER scored 52 as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in a last-ball finish in the IPL on Wednesday. The win was Gujarat’s first of the 2026 season. David Miller’s late effort for Delhi ended just short.

Delhi needed two runs off the final ball, but Miller missed a slower delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Wicketkeeper Buttler then ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he tried to complete a run that would have taken the game to a super over.

Earlier, Buttler made his first T20 half-century after a lean run that included the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"I've been searching for them (runs) a little bit, but felt in good touch, actually, since I've been here," he said.

"So I've played for long enough to know that it'll come back at some point. So you just got to keep working through it."

His innings helped Gujarat post 210-4. Delhi replied with 209-8 in 20 overs, with Miller scoring 41 not out and KL Rahul making 92.

Gujarat registered their first win after two losses. Delhi lost for the first time after two wins.

Buttler started with a six off Mukesh Kumar and hit four more sixes in his 27-ball knock. He was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav after missing a delivery that stayed low.

Buttler, 35, had said at the start of the tournament that "he still has the hunger for runs" and the energy to continue at the top level.

He had scored 87 runs in eight matches in the T20 World Cup, where England lost to India in the semi-finals last month.

Battling Miller

Shubman Gill scored 70 after missing the previous match. He added 60 runs with Buttler and then 104 with Washington Sundar, who made 55 for his first IPL fifty.

Delhi began well, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 41 and adding 76 runs with KL Rahul for the first wicket, but wickets fell after that.

Nissanka fell short of a fifty. Rashid Khan dismissed Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi in successive deliveries in the 10th over.

Miller retired hurt on 12. Rashid, who took 3-17 and was named player of the match, also dismissed Axar Patel for two.

Tristan Stubbs was run out for seven after a mix-up with Rahul. Rahul was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj two balls later.

Miller returned and hit late boundaries, including a six into the third tier.

Delhi needed 13 runs in the final over. Miller hit a six off Krishna, but Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the last ball.

(With inputs from agencies)