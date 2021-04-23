IPL 2021: Rahul, Gayle snap Punjab’s losing streak

Trending Now

KL Rahul plays a shot during Punjab's match against Mumbai in IPL 2021. (PTI Photo)
KL RAHUL and Chris Gayle took charge as Punjab Kings snapped their losing streak with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2021 match on Friday (23).

Chasing a modest target of 132, Punjab reached home with 14 deliveries to spare. Punjab captain Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 while Gayle remained unbeaten on 43.

Earlier, despite Rohit sharma scoring his first half-century of the season, Mumbai could only manage to reach 131 for 6.

Batting has been a really concern for Mumbai so far or possibly the slow nature of the Chennai track not helping their style of play.

Rohit scored 63 off 52 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 27 balls, as both added 79 runs for the third wicket. The veteran Kieron Pollard chipped in with an unbeaten 12-ball 16 towards the end.

For Punjab, Deepak Hooda bowled an economical 1 for 15 from his three overs, while Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi had the joint best figures of 2 for 21.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 131 for 6 (Rohit Sharma 63 off 5 balls, Suryakumar Yadav 33 off 27 balls, Shami 2-21, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21)

Punjab Kings: 132 for 1 in 17.4 overs (KL Rahul 60 not out, Chris Gayle 43 not out).











