IPL 2021: Mishra spell headlines Delhi’s win over Mumbai

DELHI CAPITALS notched up a six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match on Tuesday (20).

Veteran legspinner Amit Mishra picked four wickets as Delhi’s disciplined bowling performance restricted Mumbai to a below-par 137 for nine after opting to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan scored a 42-ball 45 and added 53 runs with Steve Smith (33) for the second wicket. After the pair was dismissed, Lalit Yadav (22) and Shimron Hetmyer (14) held their nerves to take Delhi home in 19.1 overs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (44), Ishan Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) chipped in for Mumbai, who could not recover from a middle-order collapse after being 67 for 2 in seven overs.

For Delhi, Mishra starred with the ball and was well supported by Avesh Khan (2 for 15), Lalit Yadav (1 for 17), Marcus Stoinis (1 for 20) and Kagiso Rabada (1 for 25).

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 137/9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 44; Amit Mishra 4/24).

Delhi Capitals: 138 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45; Jayant yadav 1/25).