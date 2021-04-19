IPL 2021: Jadeja, Moeen set up Chennai’s second consecutive win

RAVINDRA JADEJA and Moeen Ali spun Chennai Super Kings to their second successive win as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in an IPL 2021 match on Monday (19).

Put in to bat, Chennai posted 188 for nine, with the help of handy knocks by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17), Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8), Ambati Raydu (27 off 17) and Ali (26 off 20).

Coming out for the run-chase, Rajasthan were given a good start by Jos Buttler (49 off 35), before the batsmen fell to spinners on a Wankhede track that assisted turn. Rajasthan managed 143 for nine.

After Jadeja (2 for 28) removed Buttler, Rajasthan found Ali (3 for 7) too hot to handle as he sealed the game for his team with three quick wickets.

It was another emphatic win for Chennai after they beat Punjab Kings in their last match, as Rajasthan lost their second match in three games.

Earlier, Chennai lost wickets towards the end with the batsmen going for the big hits as Faf du Plessis top scored with 33. For Rajasthan, Chetan Sakariya (3 for 36) returned with impressive figures while Chris Morris finished with 2 for 33 despite giving away 15 runs in his final over.

MS Dhoni, playing in his 200th match as Chennai captain, came in to bat at No.7 and managed two boundaries in his 17-ball 18.

Rayudu and Suresh Raina added 45 runs in quick time for the fourth wicket before the former fell to Sakariya trying a big shot. Sakariya struck again a few balls later, getting Raina to hit one straight to Morris at mid-off.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s struggles continued as he miscued a pull shot to see it lob to Shivam Dube off Rahman. He fell for 10 off 13 balls after adding 25 runs for the first wicket with du Plessis.