Investigation launched into death of mother and daughter in Hounslow; police name the victims

THE specialist crime command (homicide) of Metropolitan Police has named the mother and her two-year-old daughter who were found dead in west London on Monday(14).







They were identified as Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, and Ziana Bagoan.

They were pronounced dead at the scene in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow, after police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4pm on Monday.

An investigation is underway into the incident but officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved, the Met police said.







It added that next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from the Met.

Post mortem examinations for Shiwangi will take place on Wednesday(16) and for Ziana on Thursday(17).

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident. We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi, a young mother and her daughter. Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult and upsetting time







“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances around their deaths, and enquiries continue.”





