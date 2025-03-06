Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Dive into our exclusive chat with the cast and creators of Picture This as they discuss breaking rom-com stereotypes, representing South Asian culture, and crafting a love story that feels refreshingly real.

Picture This Team

The team behind 'Picture This' lights up the premiere night with laughter, love, and celebration!

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Move over, cookie-cutter rom-coms because Picture This is here to sweep you off your feet, shake up your expectations, and have you laughing so hard you won’t even think about skipping a beat (yes, it’s that good). This isn’t just another love story though, it’s a loud, vibrant, laugh-out-loud celebration of culture, family, and the glorious chaos of figuring yourself out. With a powerhouse cast, a director with a vision, and a script that’s equal parts hilarious and heart-warming, trust me, Picture This is the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for.

The heart of the movie: A love story that feels like home

At the centre of Picture This is Pia, a fiercely independent, endlessly relatable, and unapologetically herself girl, played by the effortlessly charismatic Simone Ashley. “She’s figuring out what she wants, and I think that’s something everyone can relate to,” Simone shared. “It’s a journey of self-discovery, but it’s also packed with humour and heart.”

Enter Charlie, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the charming love interest with a past that’s... let’s just say, complicated. “The film has so many heartfelt moments, but it’s also hilarious,” Hero said. “It’s the kind of movie that makes you feel good, like you’ve just had a long chat with your best friend over or something.”

Simone Ashley & Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Bringing charm, chemistry, and unexpected twists to the rom-com world.Simone Ashley & Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Bringing charm, chemistry, and unexpected twists to the rom-com world.

But what makes Charlie different from Pia’s string of dating disasters? According to Hero, it’s all about unfinished business. “There’s history there, and it didn’t exactly end on a high note,” he explained. “I think most people have that one person who feels like ‘what could’ve been.’ That’s what makes their dynamic so real.”

“Charlie represents the ‘what ifs’ in Pia’s life,” Hero shared. “Their connection is layered, emotional, and not just about romance but it’s about closure and rediscovery.”

The spark behind the story

For director Prarthana Mohan and writer Nikita Lalwani, Picture This was an opportunity to shake up the rom-com formula. “I wanted to step inside the rom-com universe and completely mess around with it,” Nikita revealed. “I wanted to take all those expectations, flip them upside down, and give our main character real agency. Pia is open to love, sure but she’s also rewriting the rules as she goes.”

Prarthana Mohan & Nikita Lalwani: The creative duo redefining love and laughter on screen

Prarthana was instantly hooked by the script’s fresh take on South Asian stories. “It wasn’t about her wedding instead it was about her sister’s wedding,” she said. “It had hilarious dates, big, chaotic set pieces, and a South Asian family at the heart of it. But the scene that really got me? The date with Akshay. I thought he was going to be the guy—but then… well, let’s just say I did not see that twist coming. I was like, ‘WHAT is going on in this movie? SIGN ME UP!’”

Nikita added, “I wanted to bring in the humour and tension of real life—whether it’s dating, family drama, or the wild web of relationships we navigate. But I also wanted to make it unexpected. Pia isn’t just following a script; she’s tearing it up and rewriting it.”

A celebration of South Asian culture

From the dazzling wedding sequences to those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nods to tradition (yes, even the humble Bata chappal makes an appearance), Picture This is a visual and cultural feast. “We wanted the film to feel like a celebration,” Prarthana said. “Every single detail, from the costumes to the sets was meticulously designed to capture the richness of our culture.”

But authenticity was key. “I had one non-negotiable: no clichés, no lazy stereotypes,” Nikita insisted. “I wanted to play with audience expectations, roughen up the edges, and deliver something fresh. This film is bold, cheeky, and packed with humour that actually feels real.”

One of those perfect little touches? The Bata chappal moment. “There’s a scene where Pia runs out wearing that classic Indian slipper, and something about it just clicked,” Nikita laughed. “It’s those tiny, familiar details that make a movie feel real.”

The unapologetic South Asian mom we deserve and the quirky sibling we got

One of the biggest scene-stealers in Picture This? Pia’s mother, Laxmi played by the brilliant Sindhu Vee. “She’s unapologetically herself,” Sindhu said. “She’s strong, she’s hilarious, and she’s the glue holding the family together. It’s a character that so many of us will recognise instantly.”

Lakshmi Vee & Anoushka Chadha: A mother-daughter duo that’s as real as it is heart-warming.

But Laxmi isn’t your typical South Asian mom. “She’s not just someone’s mother, she’s a whole person, with her own needs, ambitions, and personality,” Sindhu explained. “She’s financially independent, runs her own business, and definitely doesn’t need a man to take care of her. That was something I really loved about her.”

Anoushka Chadha, who plays Pia’s sister Sonal, added, “Our real-life chemistry made it so easy to play sisters. We had this dynamic where we could gang up on each other one second and love each other the next. It just felt real.”

The best friend we all need

No rom-com is complete without that best friend, and Luke Fetherston’s Jay is the one we all wish we had. “Jay is Pia’s anchor throughout the film,” Luke said. “He sees her flaws but never makes her feel small. He listens, supports, and pulls her out of her messiest moments. Honestly? Their relationship is its own love story.”

Luke Fetherston: The best friend every rom-com (and real life) needs.

The seamless chemistry between Jay and Pia wasn’t just movie magic, it was real. “Simone and I had met years ago, so when we did the screen test, it just clicked,” Luke shared. “That off-screen comfort totally translated on screen.”

The humour: Chaos, improvisation, and toilet jokes (Not a spoiler)

No good film set is complete without a little bit of chaos. And trust us, this one had plenty. Asim Chaudhry, who plays a hilariously eccentric tech billionaire, brought a burst of energy to the film. “We improvised a lot, and it was chaotic in the best way,” he laughed. “I wanted to make sure my character was unforgettable, even if I only had one scene.”

Asim Chaudhary: Stealing scenes and delivering laughs, one iconic moment at a time.

One of the film’s most memorable moments? A scene where Asim’s character declares, “I would literally stab a baby in the throat to have your cheekbones.” Yes, you read that right. “We were cracking up the whole time,” Asim shared. “Simone kept her cool, but I think even she struggled not to laugh.”

Why Picture This will steal your heart

With its pitch-perfect storytelling, lovable characters, and an unapologetic celebration of South Asian culture, Picture This is the kind of rom-com that feels like a warm hug you’ll want to revisit again and again. It’s a movie about love, family, and embracing the beautiful mess of life.

So, grab your popcorn, your chappals, and your bestie, because this one’s not to be missed. And hey—don’t be surprised if you find yourself actually dancing in your seat during that Bollywood sequence. (No forwarding necessary.)

Final thoughts: A rom-com that’s all hearts

As Simone Ashley puts it, “This film is for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit in. It’s a reminder that your story matters—and that love, in all its forms, is worth celebrating.”

So, what are you waiting for? Picture This is the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for and trust us, you don’t want to miss it. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be over here perfecting our Bollywood moves.

heartwarmingromcombollywood sequencesimone ashleyhero fiennes tiffinsindhu veeluke fetherstonanoushka chadhanikesh patelinterviewexclusiveasim chaudhrypicture this

Related News

Kelly Clarkson’s Stunning Belly Dance with Nora & Derulo Goes Viral
Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson stuns fans by belly dancing with Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo in a viral TV moment

living space
Lifestyle

Top 5 wellness tips to create balance in modern homes

daily pill
Health

UCL proposes simple daily pill that prevents heart attacks and strokes

Indian food tours in the UK
Food

Top 5 Indian food tours in the UK

More For You

jay-z

Jay-Z has filed a defamation lawsuit, claiming the dropped allegations were part of a scheme to damage his reputation

Getty Images

Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit against woman who dropped rape allegations

Jay-Z, the celebrated music mogul, has launched a defamation lawsuit against an anonymous woman, referred to as "Jane Doe," who accused him of raping her when she was 13. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Alabama, claims the allegations are baseless and driven by financial motives. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, asserts that the accusations are part of a calculated effort to tarnish his reputation, both personally and professionally.

The legal action comes after Jane Doe withdrew a previous lawsuit last month, in which she accused Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexually assaulting her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. Jay-Z has consistently denied these claims, and the case was dismissed after Doe voluntarily stepped back. However, Jay-Z’s new lawsuit alleges that Doe and her attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney, orchestrated the accusations for monetary gain, describing their actions as "soullessly motivated by greed."

Keep ReadingShow less
Will HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Finally Do Voldemort Justice?

Harry Potter fans debate Voldemort’s new look in HBO’s reboot—will he finally match the book’s eerie description

Instagram/harrypotterring

Will HBO’s Harry Potter reboot finally give us the ‘real’ Voldemort? Fans weigh in on the dark lord’s new look!

With HBO’s Harry Potter reboot on the horizon, one question looms over the fandom and that is how will Voldemort look this time around?

The original film series, starring Ralph Fiennes as the menacing Dark Lord, surely left a lasting impression. But some book purists argue that his on-screen appearance didn’t fully match J.K. Rowling’s descriptions. Now, as Warner Bros. gears up for a fresh adaptation, fans are split on whether the new series should stay more accurate to the books.

Keep ReadingShow less
Namit Malhotra

Namit Malhotra hopes Indian films will start using more advanced visual effects. (Photo credit: IMDB)

CEO Namit Malhotra calls 'Dune: Part Two' Oscar win a validation for DNEG

MUMBAI-based visual effects company DNEG played a key role in the VFX for Dune: Part Two, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects this year. CEO Namit Malhotra sees this as further proof of India’s expanding presence in the global VFX industry.

“The country that does most of the visual effects, more than any other country, is India. There are more Indians working (on VFX) in any major Hollywood film than there are in Indian films. That is a unique reality we are already in,” Malhotra told PTI on Monday after the Oscar winners were announced in Los Angeles.

Keep ReadingShow less
George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney’s marriage faces new challenges as career demands keep them living apart

Instagram/amalclooneyofficial1

George and Amal Clooney’s marriage in trouble? Reports of trial separation spark speculation

Rumours are swirling that George and Amal Clooney’s marriage may be facing a significant test as the couple navigates a long-distance relationship due to their demanding careers. According to reports, the pair, who married in 2014 and are parents to seven-year-old twins, are currently living thousands of miles apart, sparking speculation about a potential trial separation.

George, 63, has recently shifted his focus from Hollywood to Broadway, preparing for his debut in a stage adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck in New York City. Meanwhile, Amal, 47, a renowned human rights lawyer, has taken a prestigious position at Oxford University in the UK, where she has moved with their children. While Amal is reportedly proud of George’s career move, the physical distance between them has reportedly strained their relationship. An insider shared, “Being apart for so long hasn’t been easy. They’ve been drifting due to the irregular hours and time zones.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​

Netflix’s new documentary revisits the haunting mystery that baffled investigators for over a decade

Netflix

Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​

Netflix is diving back into one of America’s most chilling unsolved mysteries, the Long Island Serial Killer case. The upcoming three-part documentary series, premiering on March 31, 2025, revisits the decades-long hunt for a murderer who preyed on women and evaded justice for years.

The case first came to light in 2010 when authorities searching for a missing woman, Shannan Gilbert, stumbled upon four bodies along Long Island’s Gilgo Beach. Over the next few months, more remains were discovered, bringing the total number of victims linked to the case to at least eleven. Many of the victims were sex workers from the New York City area, sparking fears that a predator was specifically targeting them.

For over a decade, the investigation went cold. Despite the gruesome discoveries, law enforcement struggled to identify the killer. The breakthrough came in 2023 when authorities arrested 59-year-old architect Rex Andrew Heuermann. By 2024, he had been charged with multiple counts of murder, though he pleaded not guilty. His arrest marked a turning point in the case, offering some closure to families who had waited years for answers.

The Netflix series, directed by Liz Garbus known for the 2020 film Lost Girls, which dramatised the case takes an in-depth look at the investigation, the social stigma surrounding the victims, and how law enforcement handled the case. Through interviews with journalists, detectives, and people connected to both the victims and the accused, the documentary pieces together the long, frustrating search for justice.

Beyond just retelling the facts, the series highlights the systemic issues at play and how certain victims don’t receive the same urgency or attention, and how that impacts justice. It also raises tough questions about policing, media bias, and society’s treatment of marginalised women.

With new evidence and first-hand accounts, Netflix’s latest deep dive into true crime aims to shed fresh light on a case that haunted Long Island for years. Whether it will bring any new revelations remains to be seen, but for many, the hope is that revisiting the past will finally bring some long-overdue justice.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc