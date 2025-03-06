Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Move over, cookie-cutter rom-coms because Picture This is here to sweep you off your feet, shake up your expectations, and have you laughing so hard you won’t even think about skipping a beat (yes, it’s that good). This isn’t just another love story though, it’s a loud, vibrant, laugh-out-loud celebration of culture, family, and the glorious chaos of figuring yourself out. With a powerhouse cast, a director with a vision, and a script that’s equal parts hilarious and heart-warming, trust me, Picture This is the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for.

The heart of the movie: A love story that feels like home

At the centre of Picture This is Pia, a fiercely independent, endlessly relatable, and unapologetically herself girl, played by the effortlessly charismatic Simone Ashley. “She’s figuring out what she wants, and I think that’s something everyone can relate to,” Simone shared. “It’s a journey of self-discovery, but it’s also packed with humour and heart.”

Enter Charlie, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the charming love interest with a past that’s... let’s just say, complicated. “The film has so many heartfelt moments, but it’s also hilarious,” Hero said. “It’s the kind of movie that makes you feel good, like you’ve just had a long chat with your best friend over or something.”

Simone Ashley & Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Bringing charm, chemistry, and unexpected twists to the rom-com world.

But what makes Charlie different from Pia’s string of dating disasters? According to Hero, it’s all about unfinished business. “There’s history there, and it didn’t exactly end on a high note,” he explained. “I think most people have that one person who feels like ‘what could’ve been.’ That’s what makes their dynamic so real.”

“Charlie represents the ‘what ifs’ in Pia’s life,” Hero shared. “Their connection is layered, emotional, and not just about romance but it’s about closure and rediscovery.”

The spark behind the story

For director Prarthana Mohan and writer Nikita Lalwani, Picture This was an opportunity to shake up the rom-com formula. “I wanted to step inside the rom-com universe and completely mess around with it,” Nikita revealed. “I wanted to take all those expectations, flip them upside down, and give our main character real agency. Pia is open to love, sure but she’s also rewriting the rules as she goes.”

Prarthana Mohan & Nikita Lalwani: The creative duo redefining love and laughter on screen

Prarthana was instantly hooked by the script’s fresh take on South Asian stories. “It wasn’t about her wedding instead it was about her sister’s wedding,” she said. “It had hilarious dates, big, chaotic set pieces, and a South Asian family at the heart of it. But the scene that really got me? The date with Akshay. I thought he was going to be the guy—but then… well, let’s just say I did not see that twist coming. I was like, ‘WHAT is going on in this movie? SIGN ME UP!’”

Nikita added, “I wanted to bring in the humour and tension of real life—whether it’s dating, family drama, or the wild web of relationships we navigate. But I also wanted to make it unexpected. Pia isn’t just following a script; she’s tearing it up and rewriting it.”

A celebration of South Asian culture

From the dazzling wedding sequences to those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nods to tradition (yes, even the humble Bata chappal makes an appearance), Picture This is a visual and cultural feast. “We wanted the film to feel like a celebration,” Prarthana said. “Every single detail, from the costumes to the sets was meticulously designed to capture the richness of our culture.”

But authenticity was key. “I had one non-negotiable: no clichés, no lazy stereotypes,” Nikita insisted. “I wanted to play with audience expectations, roughen up the edges, and deliver something fresh. This film is bold, cheeky, and packed with humour that actually feels real.”

One of those perfect little touches? The Bata chappal moment. “There’s a scene where Pia runs out wearing that classic Indian slipper, and something about it just clicked,” Nikita laughed. “It’s those tiny, familiar details that make a movie feel real.”

The unapologetic South Asian mom we deserve and the quirky sibling we got

One of the biggest scene-stealers in Picture This? Pia’s mother, Laxmi played by the brilliant Sindhu Vee. “She’s unapologetically herself,” Sindhu said. “She’s strong, she’s hilarious, and she’s the glue holding the family together. It’s a character that so many of us will recognise instantly.”

Lakshmi Vee & Anoushka Chadha: A mother-daughter duo that’s as real as it is heart-warming.

But Laxmi isn’t your typical South Asian mom. “She’s not just someone’s mother, she’s a whole person, with her own needs, ambitions, and personality,” Sindhu explained. “She’s financially independent, runs her own business, and definitely doesn’t need a man to take care of her. That was something I really loved about her.”

Anoushka Chadha, who plays Pia’s sister Sonal, added, “Our real-life chemistry made it so easy to play sisters. We had this dynamic where we could gang up on each other one second and love each other the next. It just felt real.”

The best friend we all need

No rom-com is complete without that best friend, and Luke Fetherston’s Jay is the one we all wish we had. “Jay is Pia’s anchor throughout the film,” Luke said. “He sees her flaws but never makes her feel small. He listens, supports, and pulls her out of her messiest moments. Honestly? Their relationship is its own love story.”

Luke Fetherston: The best friend every rom-com (and real life) needs.

The seamless chemistry between Jay and Pia wasn’t just movie magic, it was real. “Simone and I had met years ago, so when we did the screen test, it just clicked,” Luke shared. “That off-screen comfort totally translated on screen.”

The humour: Chaos, improvisation, and toilet jokes (Not a spoiler)

No good film set is complete without a little bit of chaos. And trust us, this one had plenty. Asim Chaudhry, who plays a hilariously eccentric tech billionaire, brought a burst of energy to the film. “We improvised a lot, and it was chaotic in the best way,” he laughed. “I wanted to make sure my character was unforgettable, even if I only had one scene.”

Asim Chaudhary: Stealing scenes and delivering laughs, one iconic moment at a time.

One of the film’s most memorable moments? A scene where Asim’s character declares, “I would literally stab a baby in the throat to have your cheekbones.” Yes, you read that right. “We were cracking up the whole time,” Asim shared. “Simone kept her cool, but I think even she struggled not to laugh.”

Why Picture This will steal your heart

With its pitch-perfect storytelling, lovable characters, and an unapologetic celebration of South Asian culture, Picture This is the kind of rom-com that feels like a warm hug you’ll want to revisit again and again. It’s a movie about love, family, and embracing the beautiful mess of life.

So, grab your popcorn, your chappals, and your bestie, because this one’s not to be missed. And hey—don’t be surprised if you find yourself actually dancing in your seat during that Bollywood sequence. (No forwarding necessary.)

Final thoughts: A rom-com that’s all hearts

As Simone Ashley puts it, “This film is for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit in. It’s a reminder that your story matters—and that love, in all its forms, is worth celebrating.”

So, what are you waiting for? Picture This is the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for and trust us, you don’t want to miss it. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be over here perfecting our Bollywood moves.

