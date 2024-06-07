Interview: Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma talk about their new film ‘Munjya’

Abhay Verma and Sharvari in Munjya Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood’s new horror comedy Munjya promises to be a refreshing concoction of scares and laughs. As the film hits cinemas today on June 7, we sit down with the three dynamic lead cast members – Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma – who bring this unique film to life.

Our conversation with the stars delves into their thrilling journey on set, the camaraderie that fuelled their performances, and the sheer joy of balancing horror with humour. They share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, the challenges of blending two seemingly opposite genres, and their thoughts on why Munjya is a must-watch for audiences everywhere.

How excited are you about your film Munjya?

Sharvari: We’re very excited and we are, obviously, a little jittery about the release. We are also doing something so new, which is happening for the first time in India, a CGI actor Munja, who plays the titular role. We’ve all put so much love and so much hard work into the film. When you make something one of a kind, it’s just super special. And we’re hoping that the audiences love it just as much as we’ve put in our love and effort while making it.

Mona Singh: So I am, of course, very excited and a little nervous. Why a little nervous? Because I think, the trailer was very well received. You know, the song has been trending. The trailer has been trending. People have been making their personal reels with Munja. There’s a lot of excitement even in the audience. I’ve received so many direct messages on Instagram. They’re waiting for the release and can’t wait to watch. So, yeah, I just feel very, very happy about the fact that the public is excited.

How do you balance the elements of horror and comedy in your performance Because this is something that you are doing for the first time?

Abhay Verma: Absolutely. That’s what I love to do also. I’m more inclined towards playing more than one sort of a layered thing. And this one was a lot of fun. I mean, kudos to the writer, everything was on paper. And we just had to be ourselves and have fun, which, I think, sounds easy, but it’s not a very easy thing to do – to just be ourselves and just have fun. That’s, I think, more difficult than acting someone or playing a character because a lot of it has to do with the camaraderie between the co-actors.

Please continue.

Abhay Verma: Thankfully, I had these wonderful ladies and other great actors on set to be able to achieve that very naturally and organically. It shows on screen also whenever you’re shooting. I was thankful for all the other actors and, of course, our director, who made it very easy – the ongoing process and day-to-day thing. Doing a film like such where every actor is, you know, there and is there for a reason, and everyone has a story and an arc of its own. So, the camaraderie really has to come out.

Could you please tell us something about the film and the character that you are playing without revealing too much about the plot?

Mona Singh: So, my name in the movie is Pammy, and I run a salon, a beauty parlour. And my son, who is played by Abhay Verma, is called Bittu. He helps me in the parlour. I got to learn a new skill because of this role. Pammy is an independent mother, a single mother, very fierce, and very, very possessive about her son because of her own personal reasons. Even if you see the movie, you will know what the personal reasons are. And, they live in Pune. She was married to a Maharashtrian. Then something happens in the family and then to capture Munja, they go to Konkan. And that is when all the drama and the deepest, darkest family secrets come out. And then, of course, we get onto this madcap journey of finding Munjya.

Sharvari: I’m gonna tell you about my character in brief so that we don’t reveal anything. The name of my character is Bela, and she is, gen Z girl who, you know, loves her family and who loves her career more than anything else. And I think that a lot of young girls will relate to this because I think all girls today are trying to make their own mark in their own way in whatever fields that they are in. A lot of girls will absolutely relate to this factor of Bela. Also, she is absolutely confused about her love life, which I think a lot of girls will also relate to. A true Gen Z girl, I would say in a true sense.

If you could have any supernatural power, what would it be and why?

Mona Singh: I would like to be Mister India and just disappear and then go to places where you are not seen and then observe.

Sharvari: I think the superpower that I would want is to be able to hear thoughts of all animals because I would love to know what my dog would want to say about me. I would love to hear all dogs and what they feel about humans and stuff like that.

Abhay Varma: I would like to have the superpower of traveling in times, before or maybe in future also, but I would prefer before. I would like to travel in time and see why all these wars happened. That’s the superpower which I wanted to acquire.

What is your favorite horror movie or a comedy movie?

Mona Singh: Stree. For me, it is it’s a perfect combination of horror and, comedy.

Sharvari: Stree. I think Stree is just the best horror comedy. I would also say Bhoothnath. I know that it was not that scary, but the initial bits of Bhoothnath were. You didn’t know because he was grumpy. Like, Amitabh Bachchan, sir, in in the initial bits of Bhoothnath was supposed to be scary. And I remember that I was really young when I watched that film, and then it was super fun. So, I would also say Bhoothnath.

Did you guys pull any pranks on set, or were there any funny bloopers during the filming?

Abhay Verma: There, of course, were a lot of things, but one thing which is coming onto my mind is that I would secretly go to people and draw wired patterns on their legs so that it feels like there is some cockroach or a spider. The reaction of people was hilarious, including, the executive producer, Shraddha, and, Sharvari also. So that’s one plank which I put in the wheel is a lot of fun.

Sharvari: I wouldn’t say that there was a prank, but I would say that, honestly, we used to laugh so much when other people were performing, and we were supposed to react at that time. I remember recently when I was dubbing for Munjya, there’s a scene when I’m supposed to be very serious. Like, I’m actually supposed to be, like, almost crying, and the actor in front of me, has a super like, a really funny dialogue. And, I just couldn’t give my emotion because it was so funny. So even while dubbing, I had to tell the director don’t give me that line because every time I’m hearing that line, I’m laughing. And I can’t laugh. I think it was generally the jokes that are actually in our film.

Mona Singh: Same. Nobody was serious on set too. We all were laughing. It was a very happy, you know, atmosphere. Our director himself is a very funny and, and very good with one-liners. So, you know, we used to have a lot of fun.

What is the USP of this film that the audience should notice and watch it in theatres?

Mona Singh: See, the USP that we all have been talking about is that it is the first time ever there’s a CGI actor created. So, it’ll be a lot of fun to experience, something like this in on the on the big screen. It’s gonna it’s gonna be a different fantasy world for all the viewers to experience. So I’m also very excited to go on the 7th June and watch it and feel it.

Sharvari: I think everything in our country is an emotion, be it crickets or cinema. I think that the fact that people can actually experience this, coming together, and they can experience something like this, as a group experience and go back home with lots of memories and lots of stories because I’m sure that those stories that happen between groups is a great memory, and I think that, people must go watch this film so that they obviously get a little scared, laugh a lot, but make lots of memories.

Abhay Verma: Well, they both said it, whatever is on my mind also. But just a little thing that there are very few places where all of the age groups in the family can go together. Supposedly, if you have a joint family. And just equally have a good time with each other. As Sharvari said, everything is an emotion in our country. So, I think it will be a good experience for everyone to have their loved ones around and just have a good 2 hours of their life.