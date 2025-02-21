Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

World Bank arm plans £1.5bn annual investment to boost Pakistan’s infrastructure

Diop said a $2bn annual investment “is not a large number” for Pakistan, which needs infrastructure development in international airports, energy, water and ports

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 21, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE World Bank’s private investment arm is increasing equity investments and eyeing large-scale infrastructure financing in Pakistan, in an investment plan that could unlock $2 billion (£1.5bn) annually over a decade, the institution’s chief told Reuters last Friday (14).

International Finance Corporation chief Makhtar Diop’s maiden visit to Pakistan follows the World Bank’s plans to allocate up to $20bn (£15.8bn) for Pakistan under a Country Partnership Framework announced in January, with the IFC also slotted to invest the same amount.

“Between now and maybe October we will be able to progress enough on a couple of transactions that will signal that this is a country ready to receive large-scale financing for critical and important infrastructure,” said Makhtar Diop, the corporation’s managing director.

Diop said a $2bn annual investment “is not a large number” for Pakistan, which needs infrastructure development in international airports, energy, water and ports. Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently under a $7bn (£5.5bn) International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme and navigating a tricky path to recovery. The country narrowly averted a sovereign debt default, with reserves not sufficient enough to meet a month’s worth of controlled imports.

The IFC had an exposure of $2.1bn (£1.6bn) in Pakistan during the fiscal year 2024, ending in June, marking its record investment in the country’s $350bn (£277.7bn) economy.

Pakistan’s economy grew by a meagre 0.92 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Diop said the IFC is looking into agriculture, infrastructure, the “very important” financial sector, and the digital sector. Pakistan is looking to generate revenue by speeding up a privatisation push, but efforts to privatise the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, and outsource the capital’s airport have fallen flat.

In line with the IFC’s global push, Diop said equity-based transactions were to be expected in Pakistan too.

“Debt will remain a key part of our business, but our equity will increase globally and in Pakistan. This reflects our belief in the country, as we are prepared to hold equity long-time,” he said.

international finance corporationpakistan international airlinespakistan economyworld bank

Related News

Coca-Cola-Pakistan-Reuters
Cricket

Coca-Cola uses tape-ball cricket to compete with Pepsi in Pakistan

sean diddy
Entertainment

Diddy’s lawyer quits abruptly: Shocking exit sparks speculation ahead of trial

sourav ganguly biopic
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic : Here’s what we know!

india-pakistan-bcci-getty
Editorial

India, Pakistan set for high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter

More For You

Donald Trump tesla

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump calls potential Tesla factory in India ‘very unfair’ to US

Former US president Donald Trump has said it would be unfair to the US if Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, built a factory in India to bypass the country's tariffs.

Trump made the comments as he pushed for higher tariffs on imports.

Keep ReadingShow less
qatar-india

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he had a 'very productive meeting' with the Qatari emir, who was in India for a two-day visit. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Qatar to invest £7.94 billion in India across key sectors

QATAR has committed to investing £7.94 billion in India across multiple sectors, according to a joint statement issued by both nations on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the visit of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesla-Reuters

Tesla has been exploring business opportunities in India, with reports last year indicating the company was looking at locations for factories and showrooms. (Photo: Reuters)

Tesla starts hiring in India after Musk-Modi meeting

TESLA has started hiring in India, with job postings appearing days after Elon Musk met prime minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

The electric vehicle maker has listed more than a dozen job openings on its website, including positions in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mira Murati

Murati, a longtime executive at OpenAI, has recruited a significant number of former colleagues. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati launches AI startup Thinking Machines Lab

FORMER OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati has launched an AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab, bringing together a team of about 30 researchers and engineers from OpenAI, Meta, and Mistral.

The startup aims to develop AI systems that incorporate human values and have a broader range of applications than existing models, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Inflation rises

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Inflation rises to 3 per cent in January, higher than expected

THE UK's annual inflation rate rose more than expected in January, official data showed on Wednesday, putting additional pressure on the Labour government as it deals with slow economic growth.

The Consumer Prices Index increased to 3.0 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc