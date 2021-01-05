Interesting details emerge about Disha Patani’s role in Salman Khan’s Radhe

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in romantic action thriller Malang (2020), Disha Patani has some interesting projects lined-up for release in 2021. One of her most-anticipated films is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wherein she pairs opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Apart from the fact that she romances Khan, no details were available on her character in the forthcoming cop-drama. But now, some interesting details have emerged about her role in the Prabhu Deva directorial.

According to reports, Patani is playing the character of seasoned actor Jackie Shroff’s sister in the film. Interestingly, she is rumoured to be dating his son Tiger Shroff in real life, but on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, she plays Senior Shroff’s sister.







The two also featured in Salman Khan’s 2019 blockbuster Bharat (2019) but did not have any scenes together. In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which wrapped up its shoot a couple of weeks ago, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani have multiple scenes and they had a great time working with each other.

“In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister,” divulges a source in the know.

Also starring Randeep Hooda in a prominent role, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic played havoc with all films’ release calendar and the makers had to put its release on hold. From what we hear, the makers are now trying to release it on Eid 2021 instead. An official announcement confirming the same is highly awaited tough.







