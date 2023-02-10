Inshallah got shelved as Salman Khan had a massive ‘showdown’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reveals production designer

Khan walked out of the project days before he was supposed to commence filming, leaving Bhansali with no other option than shelving the project indefinitely.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fresh off the success of his ambitious period drama Padmaavat (2018) with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced a film titled Inshallah with Salman Khan. Alia Bhatt was roped in to play the female lead. But much to everyone’s shock, Khan walked out of the project days before he was supposed to commence filming, leaving Bhansali with no other option than shelving the project indefinitely.

Now, production designer and celebrity interior designer Rubin Suchak has told a publication that Inshallah got shelved because of a massive showdown between Khan and Bhansali. Talking to News18, Suchak said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film did not make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets.”

He further added, “Salman and Bhansali did not want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location.”

The production designer revealed that the team had even shot with Alia Bhatt on one of the three sets he had built for the film. “In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Alia. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off. We were supposed to finish the film a year later. But I leave it to my fate. I left the project with a happy memory because I learnt so much from it,” he said.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan opened up about his decision of leaving the film. He said, “When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make.”

After Inshallah did not materialise, Bhansali offered Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) to Alia Bhatt, which turned out to be a blockbuster.