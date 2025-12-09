Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Injured Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes

England paceman says he is “gutted” as knee injury forces return home

Injured Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes

Mark Wood of England bowls during day two of the First 2025/26 Ashes Series Test Match against Australia at Perth Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 09, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

ENGLAND fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes following a recurrence of a left knee injury sustained during the first test in Perth.

Wood will return home later this week to work on his rehabilitation and recovery, the team said on Tuesday (9).

The 35-year-old Durham bowler's absence is a blow to an inexperienced England attack who were well handled by Australia's batters at the Gabba, where the hosts won by eight wickets.

Perth was Wood's first test in 15 months following a long period to rehabilitate the knee.

He said he was "gutted" in a post on social media but would do all he could to return to the international arena.

"After extensive surgery and 7 long, hard months of work and rehab to get back into the test arena, my knee just hasn't held up," he wrote.

"None of us expected this. I came here with high expectations about making a big impact.

"I'm desperately disappointed that despite yet more injections and intensive medical treatment it has become clear that the flare up in my knee is worse than feared."

Wood was ruled out on the same day Australia confirmed stalwart quick Josh Hazlewood would play no part in the Ashes following Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher has been added to England's squad and will link up with the group this week, having been in Australia with the England Lions.

Fisher played his one test during the 2022 tour of the West Indies.

England had Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson in their pace attack at the Gabba, with all-rounder Ben Stokes offering a fourth seam option and Will Jacks providing part-time spin.

They struggled as Australia posted 511 in their reply to England's first innings 334, with the hosts' tailenders holding on for the better part of two sessions on day three.

Australia lead the five-test series 2-0 and need only draw the third match in Adelaide starting December 17 to retain the urn.

(Reuters)

ashesengland vs australiamark wood

Related News

Jaiswal hits maiden ODI hundred as India crush South Africa
Featured

Jaiswal hits maiden ODI hundred as India crush South Africa

Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha
Sports

Three-year-old Indian kid becomes youngest FIDE-rated chess player

MI London
Cricket

Oval Invincibles renamed MI London after Reliance deal

England turn to Jacks as Australia lose Khawaja for second Ashes Test
Cricket

England turn to Jacks as Australia lose Khawaja for second Ashes Test

More For You

Ashes

Australia now hold a strong position to retain the Ashes with matches to follow in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ashes: Australia go 2-0 up with 8-wicket win over England in Brisbane

AUSTRALIA beat England by eight wickets in the day-night second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Chasing 65, Australia captain Steve Smith finished the match with a six off Gus Atkinson over square leg.

England avoided a two-day finish as in the first Test in Perth but were outplayed throughout. Australia now hold a strong position to retain the Ashes with matches to follow in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us