  Thursday, July 08, 2021
Total Fatalities 405,028 
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
Today's Cases 45,892
CRICKET

Injured Haris Sohail ruled out of England ODI series

Haris Sohail of Pakistan (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTAN suffered a setback ahead of its ODI series against England as middle-order batsman Haris Sohail will return home due to a hamstring injury.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday (8) that the 32-year-old left-hander has been ruled out of the series.

Sohail said he was disappointed but hoped he would recover for the “2021-22 season” after a rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

An MRI scan conducted on Wednesday (8) revealed that he has a grade-three tear injury, which he picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

“I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute to the side’s success and also cement my position in the side,” Sohail said.

“In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season,” he added.

Pakistan are set to take on hosts England in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

After the tour of England, Pakistan are scheduled to depart for the West Indies on July 21 where they will play five T20Is and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

Eastern Eye

