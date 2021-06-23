Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848

Business

India’s Tata Group founder emerges as world’s biggest philanthropist

Jamsetji Tata

By: PramodThomas

TATA GROUP founder Jamsetji Tata has emerged as the biggest philanthropist globally in the last 100 years by donating $102 billion, as per a list of top-50 givers prepared by Hurun Report and EdelGive Foundation.

Tata is ahead of others like Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda who have donated $74.6bn, Warren Buffet ( $37.4bn), George Soros ($34.8bn) and John D Rockefeller ($26.8bn), the report said.

“Whilst American and European philanthropists may have dominated the thinking of philanthropy over the last century, Jamsetji Tata, founder of India’s Tata Group, is the world’s biggest philanthropist,” Rupert Hoogewerf, the chairman and chief researcher at Hurun said in a statement.

Setting aside two-thirds of ownership to trusts, engaged in doing good in various areas including education and healthcare, has helped Tatas to achieve the top spot in giving, he said, adding that Jamsetji Tata’s giving started in 1892 itself.

The only other Indian on the list is Azim Premji of Wipro, who has virtually given his entire fortune of $22 billion for philanthropic causes.

A majority of 38 people on the list are from the US, followed by the UK (5) and China (3).

Total 37 of the donors are dead while only 13 of them are alive. The total donations by the 50 givers are pegged at $832bn over the last century, of which $503bn came from foundation endowments and $329bn from donations to date, the report said.

The annual grants by them are now topping $30bn, Hurun said, adding that with a donation of $8.5bn, MacKenzie Scott is the biggest annual grantmaker.

Hoogewerf said: “There are a few names like Alfred Nobel who are not even on the list of top 50 givers of the last century. Today‘s billionaires are not keeping up with philanthropy, making money much faster than they are giving it away.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
GFG, Credit Suisse reaches standstill agreement over Australian businesses
HEADLINE STORY
Nirav Modi loses first stage of appeal against extradition to India
UK
Labour wants government to protect Morrisons in potential takeover
Business
Morgan Stanley to bar entry of unvaccinated employees, clients
Business
India to host 9th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable 2022
Business
Norwegian fund KLP divests from Adani Ports over ‘Myanmar military links’
Business
Airtel, Tata Group join hands to implement 5G network solution in India
Business
Pakistan’s Board of Investment avoids investing funds, suffers £967,885 loss
Business
Air India has time till mid-July to counter Cairn Energy lawsuit
Business
Morrisons reject £5.5 billion takeover proposal from US private equity firm
Business
Bangladesh, South Korea identify three sectors to boost trade
Business
China, Hong Kong, India, UAE register FDI growth in 2020
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sunil Chhetri reveals why he didn’t sign for Churchill in…
Conway, De Kock sign for Southern Brave in cricket’s Hundred
New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final
Car bomb blast outside JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s house kills…
New Zealand beat India in inaugural World Test final
Delta plus variant cases increase in India