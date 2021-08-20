Website Logo
  • Friday, August 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571

CRICKET

India’s Rahul tightens grip on opener’s role after chance

India’s KL Rahul celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

By: Sarwar Alam

KL Rahul was not even India’s second-choice opener in England but when the task fell into his lap for the first test at Trent Bridge, the 29-year-old made sure his recall lasted longer than just one match.

With 244 runs from four innings, including a sixth test hundred, Rahul is India’s highest scorer in the ongoing five-match series which they lead 1-0.

After Shubman Gill returned home with a stress fracture before the series had started, Mayank Agarwal was expected to be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in Nottingham.

But Agarwal suffered concussion during training, leaving Rahul to step in for his first test in almost two years – and now in no mood to surrender that position.

Rahul’s 84 was the highest score by an Indian in the drawn Trent Bridge test as was his 129 at Lord’s, where his team demolished England on the final day to triumph by 151 runs.

An automatic choice in limited-overs cricket because of his free-scoring style, Rahul has now demonstrated his ability to play the waiting game too.

“Rahul’s comeback as an opener in test cricket wasn’t so much about his ability to succeed at the top – you don’t score five test tons (four of them away from home) if you don’t have the skills,” former India opener Aakash Chopra wrote in ESPNCricinfo website.

“If his first innings of the tour, 84 at Trent Bridge, showed that he’s trusting his skills against the new ball, Rahul’s century at Lord’s established that he is back for good.”

Curbing a tendency to chase balls outside the off-stump, he scored off only 18 of the first 100 balls he faced at Lord’s and accelerated later.

“He’s willing to bide his time and wait for the right moment to up the ante,” Chopra said. “The next challenge for him is to extend this good form for as long as possible.”

The third test starts at Headingley on Aug. 25.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire apologise after investigation finds Rafiq was victim of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Sports
Uncertainty hangs over New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan
Sports
England recall Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Test against India
HEADLINE STORY
When Kohli told team to give England ‘hell’ at Lord’s
Sports
Mohammed Siraj: India’s pace sensation
CRICKET
Yorkshire receive probe findings into Rafiq racism allegations
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli elated after ‘late Independence Day’ win over England
Sports
Sri Lanka ‘ready’ to host Afghan-Pakistan T20 series
CRICKET
India-Pakistan set for October 24 clash in T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series lead
Sports
Former India cricket hope Chand moves to US
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India’s Rahul tightens grip on opener’s role after chance
Mindy Kaling opens about a devastating moment when The Office…
Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a…
Ranbir Kapoor approached to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s…
Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: If aircrafts can be operational why not…