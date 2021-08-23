Website Logo
  • Monday, August 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 434,756
Total Cases 32,449,306
Today's Fatalities 389
Today's Cases 25,072

CRICKET

India’s Rahane unfazed by criticism

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane says he takes criticism of his recent struggles as a backhanded compliment.

Rahane has found big scores hard to come by in 2021, raising questions about India’s vice-captain potentially losing his place.

He has two half-centuries in his last 15 innings, although the second of those came against England in the second Test last week at Lord’s.

Rahane made a crucial 61 in the second innings to help set up a fifth day victory, putting him in a defiant mood when quizzed about his form ahead of Wednesday’s third Test in Leeds.

“I am happy people are talking about me,” Rahane told reporters on Monday.

“I have always felt people talk about important people so I am not concerned about that. It’s all about the contributions for the team.

“Everything motivates me. I mean, playing for the country motivates me the most. I am not bothered about criticism. As I said, people criticise only important people.”

Cheteshwar Pujara was another India player who had seen his place called into question, but he also played a part in India’s success at Lord’s.

He defied England for 206 deliveries as he ground out a painstaking 45 on day four, finding a way to leave his mark on the game despite struggling for rhythm in recent months.

“Cheteshwar and I have been playing for a long time, we know how to handle pressure, we know how to handle certain situations,” Rahane said.

“We back each other. He told me to back my game, I told him to back his own game, whatever methods he wants to go with.

“We always talk about Cheteshwar, he plays slow, but that innings was really important for us. I think those 200 balls were really important for us.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third Test
Sports
Boucher apologises for racist behaviour during playing days
Sports
Sri Lanka series gives ‘perfect preparation’ for World Cup: South Africa skipper
Sports
Fawad takes Pakistan to commanding position against West Indies
Sports
Uncertainty, distress for Afghan cricketers after Taliban takeover
Sports
Bangalore coach Katich steps down, Hesson takes over for rest of IPL
Sports
Bangladesh confident of Tamim’s recovery before T20 World Cup
Sports
Afghan cricket team returns to training in Kabul
Sports
India’s Rahul tightens grip on opener’s role after chance
Sports
Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire apologise after investigation finds Rafiq was victim of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Sports
Uncertainty hangs over New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Javid announces crackdown on over-charging COVID travel test firms
Police kill militant group commander and deputy in Indian Kashmir
Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third…
Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next directorial
Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward…
Rajkumar Hirani completes script for his next starring Shah Rukh…